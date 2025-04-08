JESSE MALIN'S SILVER MANHATTAN: A MUSICAL GUIDE TO SURVIVAL Will Open This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jesse Malin’s Silver Manhattan: A Musical Guide to Survival is the coming-of-age story of a young kid from a broken home who found life in the streets of New York City. The native son’s new theatrical stage show / full-band concert features songs from his dynamic career, and is inspired by his upcoming memoir. “Funny and candid, a slice of a downtown past as gritty as his songs,” writes The New York Times in a recent profile.

In December 2024 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, Malin made his celebrated return to the stage following a paralyzing spinal stroke. Rolling Stone writes, “Jesse Malin still can’t fully walk, but his comeback concert was a testament to the human spirit.” The opening run of Silver Manhattan will be Jesse’s only North American shows in 2025 and early 2026.

“Where I come from, whenever we’ve gotten lemons, we always found ways to make margaritas,” says Malin. “I know I won’t be able to tour for a while, so I created a theatrical stage show, a concert—a way to tell this story from New York, near my home. Music has always been the best medicine.”

The show will premiere Saturday, September 6, 2025 at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City, followed by a limited run of Saturdays: October 4, November 22, December 6, and Sunday, January 11. Tickets will be on sale to the general public Friday, April 11 at 12pm ET, with Citi and Artist presales April 9 at 10:00am ET (PW: JESSE) and April 10 at 10:00am ET through LiveNation (PW: DANCE) and Ticketmaster (PW: SYNC).

Jesse Malin’s Silver Manhattan is written by Jesse Malin and co-produced by Jesse Malin, ArKtype / Tommy Kriegsmann and David Bason, and presented by Peter Shapiro.

Jesse Malin’s music has always been about rebirth and redemption, from his teenage years in the pioneering hardcore band Heart Attack, to fronting the wild and beloved D Generation and his storied solo career. Working odd jobs as a teenager to support his family after his mother dies, Jesse meets artists, poets, hustlers and a myriad of beautiful characters. Along the way, they become his community. Their lives and stories become the heart of his songs.

After years of intense physical therapy, Malin, backed by his bandmates, pushes the boundaries of his current limitations on stage. Silver Manhattan is the story of a struggle, and all it took to get back. Experience the power of music, determination and transcendence.

