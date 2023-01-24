Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble Presents THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS

The Lonely Death of George Bell, L. Harris is a dark comedy that will make audiences laugh and question their own sense of self.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble Presents THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS

For the past eleven years, IRTE, the Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble, has been captivating audiences and winning accolades for their wildly funny and wildly absurd take on improvisational based theatre.

This award-winning collective of comedy actors and writers develop, produce and perform original comedies inspired by the Theatre of the Ridiculous movement, the work of Viola Spolin, and the indie comedy scene of turn-of-this-century's NYC. With a ludicrous mix of simple costumes and dime store props, they bring to life broad irreverent characters in a fluid and uproarious night of improvised humor packed with social commentary.

This time, an all-female cast will take on matters of mortality and identity in perhaps their most unusual show yet, The Lonely Death of L. Harris. Loosely inspired by the widely read New York Times article, The Lonely Death of George Bell, L. Harris is a dark comedy that will make audiences laugh and question their own sense of self and whether any of us is ever truly "knowable."

L. Harris is dead, alone and unseen in a NYC apartment with no next of kin and no mourners. Join IRTE in their latest serio-comedy as they piece together the clues and secrets of a life unnoticed, improvising a fitting obituary. Is identity immutable? Do we live parallel lives? Or are we the sum of others' perceptions?

Adult content. Parental discretion is advised. Please note that all audience members must provide proof of vaccination to attend shows. Theater is not wheelchair accessible. Entrance into theater is up a flight of stairs.

Join IRTE as they break down barriers between audience and spectator in their dance macabre with The Lonely Death of L. Harris.

Original Concept: Nannette Deasy
Directed By: Robert Baumgardner
Developed by and Starring IRTE: Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, and Vikki Martin
Featuring original, live music by John Munnelly

FRIDAYS & SATURDAYS
February 17, 18, 24, 25, March 3, 4, 10 & 11, 2023
8:00pm - 9:30pm
Tickets $20 Online / $25 Cash Only at the Door
The Producers Club, 358 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036




THE MINOTAUR Announced At The American Theatre Of Actors Photo
THE MINOTAUR Announced At The American Theatre Of Actors
The American Theatre of Actors horns in on the classics and makes them contemporary with The Minotaur by Anna Ziegler. Directed by Gabe Girson and featuring Emerson Buchholz, Liz Dutton, Dante Jayce, Robert Maisonett, Devin Romero, and Em Whitworth, with music by Sarah Kaufman and Mark Weissglass and lighting design by Daniel Weissglass.
The American Theatre of Actors Explores Vietnam In A HOUSE IN THE SUBURBS Photo
The American Theatre of Actors Explores Vietnam In A HOUSE IN THE SUBURBS
The American Theatre of Actors explores the American family during the Vietnam War with A House in the Suburbs by Bruce Lawder, directed by John DeBenedetto and featuring David Allard, Austin Boatwright, Richard Fisher, Amy Losi, Emmy Potter and Amanda Schussel.
THE DOG SHOW Performance Will Benefit the MEH Lewis Memorial Fund Photo
THE DOG SHOW Performance Will Benefit the MEH Lewis Memorial Fund
The January 27 performance of The Dog Show, playing at The Players Theatre January 12-29, will help raise money for the M.E.H. Lewis Memorial Fund housed at Chicago Dramatists.
AS I EAT THE WORLD Will Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival Next Month Photo
AS I EAT THE WORLD Will Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival Next Month
SCOUT AND FRIENDS will present AS I EAT THE WORLD written by Luis Roberto Herrera and directed by Scout Fitzgerald. The production will be presented as part of  the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks.

More Hot Stories For You


THE MINOTAUR Announced At The American Theatre Of ActorsTHE MINOTAUR Announced At The American Theatre Of Actors
January 24, 2023

The American Theatre of Actors horns in on the classics and makes them contemporary with The Minotaur by Anna Ziegler. Directed by Gabe Girson and featuring Emerson Buchholz, Liz Dutton, Dante Jayce, Robert Maisonett, Devin Romero, and Em Whitworth, with music by Sarah Kaufman and Mark Weissglass and lighting design by Daniel Weissglass.
The American Theatre of Actors Explores Vietnam In A HOUSE IN THE SUBURBSThe American Theatre of Actors Explores Vietnam In A HOUSE IN THE SUBURBS
January 24, 2023

The American Theatre of Actors explores the American family during the Vietnam War with A House in the Suburbs by Bruce Lawder, directed by John DeBenedetto and featuring David Allard, Austin Boatwright, Richard Fisher, Amy Losi, Emmy Potter and Amanda Schussel.
THE DOG SHOW Performance Will Benefit the MEH Lewis Memorial FundTHE DOG SHOW Performance Will Benefit the MEH Lewis Memorial Fund
January 24, 2023

The January 27 performance of The Dog Show, playing at The Players Theatre January 12-29, will help raise money for the M.E.H. Lewis Memorial Fund housed at Chicago Dramatists.
AS I EAT THE WORLD Will Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival Next MonthAS I EAT THE WORLD Will Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival Next Month
January 24, 2023

SCOUT AND FRIENDS will present AS I EAT THE WORLD written by Luis Roberto Herrera and directed by Scout Fitzgerald. The production will be presented as part of  the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival at UNDER St. Marks.
Richard Hackley Returns With BONJOUR MON AMOUR, THE MUSICAL Next MonthRichard Hackley Returns With BONJOUR MON AMOUR, THE MUSICAL Next Month
January 24, 2023

Richard Hackley took his degree in music education and wrote music and played percussion throughout his life. While always a sideline, Richard has stayed active in the industry. Today – being mentored by Broadway producer Ken Davenport as part of his acclaimed TheatreMakers Program – Richard penned a “good old-fashioned musical” with a very timely topic.
share