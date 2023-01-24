Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble Presents THE LONELY DEATH OF L. HARRIS

For the past eleven years, IRTE, the Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble, has been captivating audiences and winning accolades for their wildly funny and wildly absurd take on improvisational based theatre.

This award-winning collective of comedy actors and writers develop, produce and perform original comedies inspired by the Theatre of the Ridiculous movement, the work of Viola Spolin, and the indie comedy scene of turn-of-this-century's NYC. With a ludicrous mix of simple costumes and dime store props, they bring to life broad irreverent characters in a fluid and uproarious night of improvised humor packed with social commentary.

This time, an all-female cast will take on matters of mortality and identity in perhaps their most unusual show yet, The Lonely Death of L. Harris. Loosely inspired by the widely read New York Times article, The Lonely Death of George Bell, L. Harris is a dark comedy that will make audiences laugh and question their own sense of self and whether any of us is ever truly "knowable."

L. Harris is dead, alone and unseen in a NYC apartment with no next of kin and no mourners. Join IRTE in their latest serio-comedy as they piece together the clues and secrets of a life unnoticed, improvising a fitting obituary. Is identity immutable? Do we live parallel lives? Or are we the sum of others' perceptions?

Adult content. Parental discretion is advised. Please note that all audience members must provide proof of vaccination to attend shows. Theater is not wheelchair accessible. Entrance into theater is up a flight of stairs.

Join IRTE as they break down barriers between audience and spectator in their dance macabre with The Lonely Death of L. Harris.

Original Concept: Nannette Deasy

Directed By: Robert Baumgardner

Developed by and Starring IRTE: Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, and Vikki Martin

Featuring original, live music by John Munnelly

FRIDAYS & SATURDAYS

February 17, 18, 24, 25, March 3, 4, 10 & 11, 2023

8:00pm - 9:30pm

Tickets $20 Online / $25 Cash Only at the Door

The Producers Club, 358 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036