Immersive Production of Lee Blessing's DOWN THE ROAD is Now Playing

This spring, audiences will step inside the mind of a serial killer. Down the Road, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Lee Blessing, has been reimagined as a live, immersive theatrical experience in the heart of Manhattan. Presented by The Other Side, the show runs from March 28 to May 2 in an intimate, 900 sq ft transformed space at 54 E 34th Street.

Directed by Dave Morrissey Jr., the production plunges audiences into the volatile interviews between husband-and-wife journalists and convicted serial killer Bill Reach. As their investigation deepens, so does the strain on their marriage-and the unsettling hold Reach begins to gain over both of them.

Starring Nikki Silva, Joe Rubino, and Bryon Azoulay, this bold new staging trades proscenium distance for proximity and tension, with scenes unfolding inches from the audience in a fully realized prison environment right on 34th Street. The production's immersive structure allows guests to witness the unraveling of truth, ethics, and identity in real time. Audiences, who are in the role of media journalists, will be encouraged to read between the lines to guess the killer's motives before it's revealed in the show.

"This isn't just a story about a killer," says Morrissey. "It's about why we're so obsessed with killers-and how that obsession twists us."

Audiences will enter through a side staircase into a raw, atmospheric space where every detail is part of the experience. Seating is limited, audiences are encouraged to move around the set, and advance booking is strongly encouraged. For tickets and more info, visit www.downtheroad.show.

