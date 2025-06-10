IOWA CAUCUS Staged Reading Comes to The Attic at the Tank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 29th Street Playwright Collective will present a Staged Reading of IOWA CAUCUS by Catherine Rogers as part of its NEW WORK SERIES 2025 on June 16 at 7pm at the Attic Studio at The Tank.

IOWA CAUCUS is a comedy-drama set in Orient, Iowa (pop. 600). It’s May 22, 1992, the sesquicentennial of Orient’s founding. At the Collins estate, a band of five renegade townsfolk plot a resistance to the display of military might in store for tomorrow’s Orient Boom Days parade.

Directed by Kathy Gail MacGowan, the cast features Ellen Barry* (co-founder/producer NJ Shakespeare Festival), Matt Biagini* (Learning Russian), Jacob Harran* (Crossing Delancey, Balm In Gilead), Olivia Kinter (Get With The Program), Miriam Kulick* (Three Angels Dancing on a Needle), Patrick Leonard (The Rainmaker), Eileen Sugameli* (TFANA's Obie Award-winning production of The Skin of Our Teeth).

Kathy Gail MacGowan directed the New York premiere of Lauren Gunderson’s play Emilie: La Marquise du Chatalet Defends Her Life Tonight at The Flea Theatre and Conor McPherson's The Night Alive at The Chain Theater. She has directed hundreds of developmental readings for new work in New York, leading to the direction of 15 premieres by New York playwrights. MacGowan regularly directs for the Stella Adler Conservatory/NYU Tisch. She is a Drama League Directing Finalist and a member of SDC, AEA, and holds an MFA from The New School for Drama. kathygailmacgowan.com

Catherine Rogers (Playwright) is a playwright, performer, and associate director/lecturer in Narrative Medicine at Columbia University, NYC. Her plays are published in Voices Made Flesh (U Wisconsin), Spontaneous Combustion (Manhattan Theatre Source), and Historia Calamitatum (Salvage Vanguard) and produced at Manhattan Theatre Source, HERE, Hyde Park Austin, FronteraFest, the Women’s Project, Cleveland Public Theatre, Dixon Place and many others. MFA Playwriting, UTexas, James A. Michener Fellow, Fulbright Specialist. Resident Playwright with 29th Street Playwrights Collective NYC, member of Dramatists Guild and SAG-AFTRA.

The New Works Series continues in the fall with a staged reading of WINTER WHEAT by Michael Wells-Oakes on Monday, September 15, at 7pm at the Attic Studio at The Tank.



Now in its 9th season, the 29th Street Playwrights Collective develops the voices of emerging, mature playwrights through weekly writing sessions, craft discussions and presentations. Our goal is to foster new work for the stage while supporting the needs of the playwright, committing to gender parity (serving 50% women), and providing opportunities for the public to attend workshop performances and provide feedback through the NEW WORKS SERIES.



*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors’ Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.

