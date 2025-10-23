INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS ART FESTIVAL Unveils Full Lineup for 2025 Edition at The Tank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The International Human Rights Art Movement has announced the schedule for the 7th Annual International Human Rights Art Festival, running December 8–14 at The Tank (312 W. 36th St., New York, NY). Tickets are $25 and available at thetanknyc.org.

Founded in 2017, IHRAF creates a platform for activist-artists to tell their stories and use performance as a catalyst for social change. Over the past six years, the organization has presented more than 1,500 artists across New York City.

“Now more than ever, those of true principle and courage must gather together to hold the line for human rights and social justice,” said Founding Executive Director Tom Block. “The IHRAF Festival offers a space not just to revel in creative beauty, but also to safeguard the founding values of our country: that all people are created equal, and that all must enjoy the same human rights.”

2025 Festival Highlights

Monday, December 8 – Ten Minute Play Festival (7 PM)

Short works including Extensions by Karen Campion, Making Football Great Again by Steven Gaynor, Pearls Don’t Grow Perfect by Madeleine Yu-Phelps, Na « Նա » by Lightning House Players, and The Reenactment by Jesser Horowitz.

Tuesday, December 9 – Celebration of Women’s Power (7 PM)

Featuring Desire Path by Valkyrie Yao, Father, I’m Not a Sinner by Alyssa Borelli, Sundara Natarajam by Arohi Dandawate and the Kritya Ensemble, and The Sad Woman (Working Title) by Molly Shayna Cohen.

Wednesday, December 10 – Celebration of LGBTQIA+ (7 PM)

Performances include By Chance by teatro oscuro, Het Crimes by Leif Larson, and The Body of Christ by Jo Ratnik & Colleen Morgen.

Wednesday, December 10 – We Wear the Sky (8:30 PM)

Curated by WADE Dance, this evening of movement explores identity and self-expression, featuring work by Dylan Richmond, Maggie Joy + Corinne Lohner, Jay Beardsley, and Rylan Joenk.

Thursday, December 11 – Celebration of Immigration (7 PM)

Works by Gaston Leguizamon (VoxArt Lab Productions), Malini Singh McDonald, Dacyl Acevedo, and Groove With Me.

Thursday, December 11 – Beneath the Baobab: Seeds of Sankofa (8:30 PM)

Curated by Taiwo Aloba, with performances by African Theater Troupe, Mfouambila Kongo Dance Company, PitsiRa YaMabala, and Justin Lokossou.

Friday, December 12 – Climate Change Action (7 PM)

Featuring Pando (excerpt) by DoubleTake Dance, High Water Line by Victoria Z. Daily, Plastick by Henry Alper & Din Klein, and Nature’s Secret by Ongama Mhlontlo.

Friday, December 12 – Conjuring Mythologies (8:30 PM)

Curated by ArteEast, spotlighting Middle Eastern artists including Levon Kafafian, Shiraz Fazli, Hind Shoufani, and Niki Afsar.

Saturday, December 13 – Gender, Sexuality, and Queerness through the Dancing Body (3 PM)

Curated by Mare Nostrum Element, featuring Velvet Pistol by Emily Tarrier and Emory Ferra Campbell, I’m Not Wrong & Neither Am I by Heather Dutton, and a piece by Ke’Ron Williams followed by a Q&A.

Saturday, December 13 – Celebration of Human Rights (7 PM)

Works by Nora Gharyéni, Jessica W. Bonds, Cate Wiley, Reginald T. Jackson, and Sepehr Pirasteh & Giancarlo Latta.

Sunday, December 14 – Protest, Passion, Power (3 PM)

Featuring Pause by Owen Valentine & Ayana Wild, A Troubling State by Oscar Sanders, and Jesus and George Michael by Poppy Louise Miller, among others.

Sunday, December 14 – Short Performance Festival (7 PM)

Closing the festival with pieces by Shyla Idris, Aviva Pearl Ocean Creation, Laura Coe & Liv Butowsky, Brynn Hambley, Gabriella Arianna, and Redshirts Musical Improv.

About the International Human Rights Art Festival

A project of the International Human Rights Art Movement, IHRAF was founded at Dixon Place in 2017 to provide a platform for activist-artists to share their work and influence public discourse. The organization’s programming emphasizes freedom of expression, diversity, and social justice. Its events have been featured in The New York Times, Crain’s NY Business, and Brooklyn Rail, and highlighted by the NYC Commission on Human Rights and the Mayor’s Office.