IN THE ZONE Comes to South Street Seaport Museum

South Street Seaport Museum has announced performances of In the Zone: A Maritime Play by Eugene O'Neill on Friday-Sunday, January 17-19, 2025, at 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, and 7pm aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree at Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets). Step into maritime and theatre history with the Seaport Museum and the professional actors of Mariner Theatrical as we bring Nobel Prize-winning playwright Eugene O'Neill's (1888–1953) powerful maritime play, In the Zone, to life aboard the historic Wavertree. Accompanying talkback discussions will also be held on January 18 and 19 at 5pm in the Seaport Museum's historic Schermerhorn Row introduction galleries at 12 Fulton Street. Tickets for the performance are $30; access to the talkback discussions is free. seaportmuseum.org/in-the-zone.

Originally debuting during the height of World War I fervor––only months after the United States entered the war––In the Zone is one of four one-act plays O'Neill wrote between 1914 and 1917, inspired by his time aboard the British ship SS Ikala. Set aboard a tramp steamer, the play delves into themes of paranoia, xenophobia, and ambition, as the sailors grow suspicious that one of their own may be a spy.

For the performance, as you enter the forecastle of Wavertree, you'll be transported to the tense confines of the SS Glencairn, an Allied munitions ship braving the infamous “U-Boat Zone.” The intimate setting enhances the drama, complemented by the atmospheric folk music of Nathan Bishop and his band, Faoileán. Audience members for the 45-minute play can choose between traditional seating on chairs or benches or embrace a more adventurous experience with bunk seating, allowing you to claim a traditional sailor's bunk and step into the life of a seafarer from 1885.

The cast includes Christopher Rashee-Stevenson, Matt Russell, Captain Jack Tunney, Damien Hughes, Jaz Astwood, Stuart Gray, and Sam Gibbs.

These performances pair perfectly with the free event Eugene O'Neill and the Maritime Experience, held in the Seaport Museum's historic Schermerhorn Row introduction galleries at 12 Fulton Street on January 18 and 19 at 5pm. Together with Robert A. Richter, Treasurer of The Eugene O'Neill Society, explore how maritime communities profoundly influenced the life and work of playwright Eugene O'Neill. Sign up today to join the discussion and delve deeper into the intersection of maritime history and theatre. seaportmuseum.org/eugene-oneill.

In this engaging discussion, discover how O'Neill's experiences with seafarers and maritime life shaped his plays, leaving a lasting mark on American theatre. Gain insight into the themes and stories that made O'Neill one of the most celebrated playwrights of his time. Whether you choose to attend before or after seeing a performance of In the Zone: A Maritime Play by Eugene O'Neill, or as a standalone experience, this conversation will be equally enriching for theater enthusiasts and history buffs alike! Advance registration is encouraged. Walkups will be accommodated as possible. Wine and soft drinks will be available free during the discussion.

