Hannah Sage To Debut Solo Show APPALACHIAN SONGCATCHER at FringeNYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With a voice that echoes the hills, singer-songwriter Hannah Sage brings a solo performance to the New York City Fringe by premiering her one-woman show: Appalachian Songcatcher.

This show is Hannah's story of growing up and being queer in rural Appalachia. She weaves together her banjo playing, heartfelt original compositions and the old songs of the mountains to tell the story of coming home.

Hannah Sage is a singer-songwriter, storyteller, and multi-instrumentalist from Southern Appalachia. Rooted in the folk traditions of her childhood, she blends old ballads, original songs, and personal storytelling to explore identity, resilience, and belonging. She began playing banjo at the age of 10 and has since performed on renowned stages, including Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. Drawing inspiration from artists like The Indigo Girls, Sam Gleaves, The Violent Femmes and The Carolina Chocolate Drops, her music reflects both traditional and modern perspectives.

While attending Berea College, where she majored in Appalachian Studies, Hannah performed and toured along the East Coast with the Berea Bluegrass Band, including appearances at the International Bluegrass Music Association. Berea's deep-rooted commitment to preserving Appalachian culture and fostering social justice shaped her artistic voice, reinforcing her passion for using music as a tool for storytelling and community building.

She is excited to share her one-woman show at the New York Fringe Festival in April 2025. About the show Hannah says “I would like for this to be an invitation to listen, to feel, and to encourage people to go into their own communities and search for common ground. I know through sharing and listening to one another's stories we can come together and grow!”

Comments