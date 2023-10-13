Haitian American Artist Magaly Colimon-Christopher to Present Reading Of New Play ACCESS GRANTED At The Secret Theatre

Haitian American actress/writer/producer Magaly Colimon-Christopher (Artistic Director of Conch Shell Productions) will present a staged reading of her new play "Access Granted" at The Secret Theatre in Woodside Queens, with the support of the 2023 Queens Arts Fund (QAF) New Work Grant (www.nyfa.org/awards-grants/).

"Access Granted" is a multimedia, non-linear, magical exploration of a Haitian American woman's quest to heal intergenerational trauma. The work explores the impact of immigration on the spirit of Haitian people of the diaspora - starting from the historic Haitian Elite Exodus which took place during Francois "Papa Doc" Duvalier's terrifying rule (1957-1971). It also explores the impact of family separation which impacted thousands of Haitian families who left their offspring in Haiti with caretakers as they sought to create a stable home for them in the United States.

The reading will take place Wednesday, October 18th, 2023 at 7pm. Location: The Secret Theatre, 38-02 61st Street, Woodside, New York 11377

Doors open at 6:30pm. Artist/Audience Q&A will follow featuring director Aixa Kendrick, writer Magaly Colimon-Christopher, sound designer Oja Vincent, and cast members (listed below)

To learn more and order tickets go to, www.magalycolimon.com

PLAY SYNOPSIS: In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Haitian American Marie calls upon her Haitian ancestors to help her daughter Grace free her mind from the grip of negativity, the "cancel culture," and the digital world to find her way to her predestined spiritual path. Both figuratively and literally trapped by the effects of spiritual toxicity and social alienation, Grace is taken on a multidimensional journey to find her spirit's song. Can a community of ancestors help Marie guide and save her daughter?

CAST: Sagine Sémajuste (as "Marie") Television credits include: The Lake, Grand Army and Pretty Hard Cases.IG @SAGINESEMJUSTE Youtube @saginesemajuste8587; Candice Clarke (as "Grace"); Candice Jean-Jacques (as "Maman Ninie"); Farrah Cine (as "Spirit One") Television credits Hulu's Saint X, Law & Order, and New Amsterdam. www.farrahcine.com @@farrahcine IG @farrahcine; Blake Morris (as "Spirit Two") IG @mookies_theory; Tommie Thompson (Reader)

PRODUCTION TEAM: Magaly Colimon-Christopher (Writer/Producer) IG: magalycolimon_1; Aixa Kendrick (Director) IG @AixaKendrick; O﻿ja Vincent (Sound Designer) IG @Gemdroppazu; Cassandra Gutterman-Johns (S﻿tage Manager); J﻿asmeene Francois (Dramaturg) IG @msscholarlady; Horacia Rojas (Photographer/Videographer) IG @Horaciorojasr; JNK Enzo (they/ze) (Q&A Moderator) IG @og.enzo