HOLYMARRIAGE.COM Heads To The Secret Theatre One Act Festival

HolyMarriage.com by Kate McLeod is being performed on four nights at The Secret Theatre in Long Island City, Queens as part of its ActOne: One Act Festival.

The play, co-directed by Emily Jackson and K. M. Jones, stars Jonny Weber and Dipti Mehta.

A couple's marriage is in trouble. They are trying to find a solution, but recent setbacks have them in a vortex. As they look back, nothing seems to click, but he's got an idea which he thinks might help. Given their cultural differences, she is resisting. What then? Will they work things out? Will they grow further apart? Do they . . . and that's the real question.

Performances are on July 16, 23, 30 and August 6 at 7:30. Tickets are $25 and are available at tinyurl.com@tixholymarriagedotcom. The Secret Theatre is located at 38-02 61st Street, Woodside, NY 11377