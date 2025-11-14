HERE's Dream Music Puppetry Program to Present PUPPET PARLOR At HERE Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HERE Arts Center and Basil Twist will present Puppet Parlor, their annual Dream Music Puppetry holiday puppet celebration, for three nights in the Dorothy B. Williams Theater at HERE Arts Center, December 17-19.

Basil Twist will host and direct this holiday special featuring Joey Arias performing songs from his new Christmas album, Tau Bennett premiering his second gorgeously grotesque character from his show Medicine Men, downtown ventriloquist Sophie Becker, and Jono Mainelli on the piano, collaborating with each artist and presenting his own tickle of the ivories.

"Over the decades, Puppet Parlor has become a much beloved and festive annual tradition at HERE," said HERE Co-Directors Jesse Cameron Alick and Annalisa Dias. "Puppet Parlor is three nights of gleeful, grown-up weirdness, and we couldn't be more delighted to once again unleash this unmissable celebration."

Performances will take place on: Wednesday, December 17 at 7pm, Thursday, December 18 at 7pm, and Friday, December 19 at 7pm.

Tickets ($30) are going fast (over 50% sold already!). Get your tickets now by visiting https://here.org/shows/puppet-parlor-2/. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.