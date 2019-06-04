HEAD OVER HEELS Returns to New York to Launch Dirty Minds Theatre Company

On August 23-24, Dirty Minds Theatre Company, a brand new not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) Theatre Company, will present its inaugural production, Broadway's HEAD OVER HEELS at Theatre 80 in lower Manhattan.

HEAD OVER HEELS is the bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening. It played its final Broadway performance on January 16th, 2019. This laugh-out-loud modern musical fairy tale is set to the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's, including the hit songs, "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You." A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, HEAD OVER HEELS follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction-only to discover the key to their realm's survival lies within each of their own hearts.

Dirty Minds Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to supporting LGBTQ charities in New York City. All proceeds from the production of HEAD OVER HEELS will be donated to The Ali Forney Center. The Ali Forney Center is the largest and most comprehensive program in the nation dedicated to meeting the needs of homeless LGBTQ youth.

Please visit www.indiegogo.com/projects/dirty-minds-theatre-company-fundraiser/x/20722770?create_edit=true#/ to support the inaugural production and for further information. Casting will be announced soon. Dirty Minds Theatre Company operates under Artistic Director, Aimée Francis and Co-Founders Grace McCarney, J Nick Gonzalez and Cate DiGirolamo





