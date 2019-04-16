HATITIUDES At Tribeca PAC Will Benefit New Federal Theatre

BMCC's Tribeca Performing Arts Center, 199 Chambers Street, in partnership with New Federal Theatre, will present "Hatitudes 2019: A Tribute to the Grace and Style of Our Mothers," a benefit for Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre, on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 3:00 PM.

New Federal Theatre's Audience Development Committee launched this program last year and it is back by popular demand. Elizabeth Van Dyke, Curator and Director of the event, says "In our community our mother and mother figures are revered, respected and phenomenal women; who have paved the way for many sons and daughters enabling us to live and realize our dreams today. 'Hatitudes 2019' honors them and those who are no longer with us." This year's honorees will be Shaunielle Perry, Dr. Glory Van Scott and Jacqueline Jeffries. Van Dyke says, "They are all pillars of African-American Culture, who have been and remain 'cultural mothers,' paving the way in Theater and Dance and on whose shoulders we stand."

The program will include a Hat Parade featuring the artistry of New York Milliners and tributes from France-Luce Benson, Leah Maddrie, Fern Metcalf, Sandra Daley Sharif, Joyce Sylvester, Judy Tate, Regina Taylor and Cori Thomas. There will also be a raffle. Attendees are urged to wear their best hats.

Shauneille Perry is a stage director and playwright who was one of the first African-American women to direct Off-Broadway. Her directing credits include "Mau Mau Room," "Rosalie Pritchett," "Sty of the Blind Pig" and "Black Girl." In addition to directing, Perry has written several plays and the book of the children's musical "Mio."

Glory Van Scott is an educator, actor and dancer. She modeled for Wilhelmina Models, was a principal dancer for the Katherine Dunham, Agnes De Mille and Talley Beatty dance companies, and joined American Ballet Theatre. She appeared in the Broadway productions "House of Flowers," "Kwamina," "The Great White Hope" and "Billy Noname" and in the films "The Wiz" and "Rhythms of the Saints." She is author of eight musicals.

Jacqueline Jeffries is an independent theater producer. She has co-produced with Faison Firehouse Theater and National Black Theater and was an Associate Producer with New Federal Theatre, where she served on the board for four years. She is presently Acting Director of the AUDELCO Awards.

Tickets are $25.00; box office is 212 220-1460 and www.tribecapac.org. Box office hours are Tues. - Sat. noon to 6:00 PM at 199 Chambers Street.





