HARP Theatricals To Present Livestream Of THE LADY POWER PROJECT: A DEVISED SONG CYCLE

The NYC based theatre company will present a livestream of their original song cycle that debuted last year.

The Lady Power Project is a devised song cycle driven by music and centered around intersectional feminism. The show features original music inspired by a series of images, paintings, and passages that represent and share the stories of womxn. The piece will broadcast live via YouTube and Facebook on Thursday, July 23 at 8:00pm EST.

The Lady Power Project: A Devised Song Cycle, which premiered in October of 2019 at Dixon Place in New York City, was conceived by Rikki Ziegelman and produced by HARP Theatricals. The production was directed under the leadership of Colleen Bowes, with original music by Quenton Ellis, Savannah Occhiogrosso, and Riiza, stage management by Kayla Williams, and assistant stage management by Avara Hebert. The cast featured Camille Clossum, Caileigh Edell, Nora Elkind, Mia Ventura Lucas, Anna Nemetz, Angela Ramos, Haley Rolland and Kelsey Elaine Wilbanks.

HARP Theatricals (Hayden and Rikki Productions) is a New York City based production company dedicated to producing new and original work that promotes change and is reflective of the social and political climate. The company was founded in 2018 by Hayden Anderson and Rikki Ziegelman. Previous Productions include "Pop Divas Go 40's!" (Don't Tell Mama NYC), Evelyn: A New Musical (Dixon Place), The Lady Power Project: A Devised Song Cycle (Dixon Place), The Day The Sky Turned (The Tank), and "Summer Stuck: A Virtual Cabaret" (livestreamed). HARPtheatricals.com

Hayden Anderson is a theatre artist/producer striving to create and share work that educates and expands human understanding through storytelling. Experience includes: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child San Francisco, Something Rotten! National Tour (Marketing/Press Coordinator, Allied Touring); "The Lady Power Project" (Producer); Chicago and Waitress on Broadway and worldwide (Assistant, NAMCO); Evelyn: A New Musical (Producer & Assoc. Director); Dear Evan Hansen (Backstage Concierge & Intern, Stacey Mindich Productions); Audience Services at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Hayden is a graduate of the Commercial Theatre Institute and an alumna of Marymount Manhattan College (Musical Theatre & Arts Management). haydenranderson.wixsite.com/home

Rikki Ziegelman is an NYC based performer, producer and journalist. Rikki Ziegelman is a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College (2018) with degrees in Musical Theatre and Journalism, and has since then found her place in freelance work in both fields. She strives to create work that is reflective of the social and political climate, and that induces and inspires change. Currently, Ziegelman acts as the Social Media Manager for BALLROOM BASIX USA, a non-profit company dedicated to teaching the 'basix' of ballroom dance to children across the five boroughs of New York. Alongside, she works backstage at Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and also acted as the Production Assistant for the West End transfer. Past theatrical credits include American Idiot & Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (JustArt Theatricals) and the world premiere of The Sisters of Aerilon. rikkiziegelman.com

While there will be no price for admission to the live stream, there is a suggested $5 donation to The Dwelling Place of NY. This women's homeless shelter is dedicated to getting women back on their feet and fighting the fight against homelessness in New York. Visit thedwellingplace.org for more information on how to donate.

The Lady Power Project: A Devised Song Cycle will broadcast live via YouTube at bit.ly/ladypowertbt. It will also be available on HARP Theatricals' Facebook page. Visit HARPTheatricals.com for more information or connect with us at @HARPtheatricals on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or HARP Theatricals on YouTube.

