HARP Theatricals To Present I KEEP LEAVING PARTIES EARLY At The Tank

The NYC based theatre company will present a new, original short play I Keep Leaving Parties Early by Amelia Kennedy, under the direction of Heather Bildman.

How much of ourselves are we willing to sacrifice in order to find connection? In I Keep Leaving Parties Early, women at different stages in life discuss disconnection, insecurity and love

The short play will be a part of the Moonlight Series at The Tank on Saturday, March 15th at 3pm. The cast of I Keep Leaving Parties Early includes Jules Coffey as CASS, Siobhan Carroll as LIVIA, and Melodie Wolford as FAYE. The show will include Lighting Design by Jennifer Leno, Sound Design by Sid "SD" Diamond, and Board Operation by Quenton Ellis.

HARP Theatricals (Helping Art Reach People) is a New York City-based theatre company dedicated to uplifting new voices by developing and producing original works in collaboration with playwrights, composers, and artists. Our mission is to provide a space where artists can explore and refine their work, fostering a collaborative process that supports the growth and realization of new creative visions. Previous Production highlights include Evelyn: A New Musical (Dixon Place), The Lady Power Project: A Devised Song Cycle (Dixon Place), The Day The Sky Turned (The Tank), Death & Taxes (Virtual), The Yellow Wallpaper (Virtual) and The Sunset Plays (Dramatists Guild Foundation), and Why Must We Pray Screaming (Dramatists Guild Foundation) HARPtheatricals.com

