Grey Henson Joins Cast of AND SCENE at the Caveat Theater

Grey Henson has joined the February And Scene cast. And Scene, the hilarious half-scripted comedy show, is returning to Caveat Theater on Monday, February 24th. At this show actors perform scenes along side New York's top improvisers. The actors only say the lines as they come in the script and the improvisers make up their half on the fly. It's a night of chaotic fun and classic plays.

This month's cast includes: Grey Henson (Elf, Shucked, Mean Girls), Adam Pally (Sonic the Hedgehog, Iron Man 3), Joyelle Johnson (Search Party), Yasha Jackson (Black Mirror), Anthony Atamanuik (What We Do In The Shadows), Mick Szal (Joker), Ilana Becker (Ghosts), Connor Ratliff (Dead Eyes, Mrs. Maisel), Alex Dickson (Last Week Tonight), and Brian Morabito (Dropout).

The show is Monday, February 24th, doors at 630PM, show at 7PM at Caveat Theater. Tickets are 20$ for the live show and 10$ to livestream.

