Greg T. Nanni And Griffin Stanton-Ameisen's THE BODY FILTERS To Premiere At The Cell

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre will present The Body Filters, a participatory dystopian play by Greg T. Nanni and Griffin Stanton-Ameisen. Directed by Brenna Geffers, with creative production by Henry Lombino, this limited engagement about two workers responsible for clearing drowned bodies from their community's fragile water source., will perform for three nights only.

The Body Filters is a futuristic tale about two workers who filter dead carcasses away from their camp's limited water source. The bodies are caused by the big floods that plague this world, drowning people who are now trying to move from island to island in a world where water levels have risen five feet. When a live stranger washes ashore, The Body Filters face a dilemma: whether or not to secretly help this person stay alive, or to report them to their camp, which usually ends in one outcome: death. The Body Filters uses both scripted and dramatically improvised material. Audiences are asked curated questions before each show, which are then used by the actors to explore fears of a future world impacted by climate change. Performances will be held at the cell (338 W. 23rd St. New York, NY 10011) November 16, 18, and 24 at 7PM.

November 16th - Experimental Improvised/Audience Experience

This initial showing will be the first public testing of the improvised sections of The Body Filters. Drawing from the world of the play and audience input, the actors will weave together personal stories about the fears their characters are facing. For those enthusiastic about interactive theater, please come out and experiment with us

November 18th - Combined Improv/Story Experience

Building on the improv showing, this will be the first public showing of scripted storytelling layered with improvised storytelling, using audience input up front. Actors will perform non-improvised sections with scripts in hand. Please come early to enjoy a hanging museum of the future, to get a glimpse of the world we hope will never happen.

November 24th - Combined Improv/Story Experience V.2

A script in hand experience. The final showing will be a culmination of the development process at the Cell, combining scripted segments and improv to help bring to life the world of The Body Filters. Please come early to enjoy a hanging museum of the future, to get a glimpse of the world we hope will never happen.

**Each performance will be unique and different from the others. Return visits are encouraged