Giuliana Mancini's STAR VEHICLE to Have Industry Reading At Playwrights Downtown

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Small Boat Productions will present an industry reading of Giuliana Mancini's STAR VEHICLE at Playwrights Downtown. The play will have hits first showcase on Thursday, July 17th at 6:30 to an invited audience.

Star Vehicle follows the Star in Waiting, a potential pupil for the Pop Princess Program of Prestige (#quadp). She believes she is the PERFECT person for the program... until she receives a crushing rejection. She begins to embark on her own training program, hoping to become the Star she's Meant to Be. Will that come to fruition, or will she turn into something new entirely?

STAR VEHICLE is written by and starring Giuliana Mancini. Will Tway joins the cast to act alongside Mancini. Declan Zhang directs and the music has been composed by Andrew Goerigh. Small Boat's Ben Natan is serving as producer.

On bringing this story to life with Small Boat, Giuliana Mancini had to say, "I'm so thrilled to be partnering with Small Boat for this industry read. To collaborate with Ben, Declan Zhang, Will Tway & Andrew Goehring has made this process so seamless & has brought my vision to fruition. Every day, frankly, feels like the world is on fire, & I wanted to create something that could entertain, with a bite. The team has helped tremendously create a project with joy and substance, and I'm so proud of that."

This is Small Boat's second industry reading of new works after the company produced Nicky Fraebel's AI Play in September of 2024. Ben Natan had this to say about continuing to develop new works with Giuliana Mancini's play,

"It's very important that part of Small Boat's initiative to develop artists in this city encompasses playwrights as well. While revivals have played and continue to play a part in the work we do, telling brand new stories opens up a whole new world for an audience and a creative team.

Giuliana came to me with this project back in January and I was immediate thrilled not just by the story, but by her vision and determination in realizing it. She represents exactly the kind of artist that Small Boat wants to be uplifting: One that is determined, striving to tell a story that is unique, and someone willing to challenge conventions in content and form."