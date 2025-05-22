Ginna Hoben's New One-Woman Show ABOVE GROUND To Debut at the Hellenic Cultural Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ABOVE GROUND is a world-premiere solo performance written and performed by Actor-Playwright Ginna Hoben and directed by Stephanie Weeks. The show is produced by City Gate Productions and will be a featured presentation as part of the Queens Rising culture festival that runs throughout the month of June.

Of all the words you've said or written, which ones will you be remembered by? In Above Ground, one woman addresses her decades of journal entries, subsequent blogs, social media comments, and published works, all of which lead her to question: What is the value of my words? What is the value of my life? Themes of death, loss, and anxiety are balanced with Hoben's signature comedic delivery and light-hearted audience interaction.

The show will run from June 27-29 at the NEWTOWN Stage at The HELLENIC CULTURAL CENTER, 25-02 Newtown Avenue, Queens, NY 11102.

The Production Team features Director - Stephanie Weeks, Producer - Thom Harmon, Stabe Manager - Hadly Patterson, Set Design - Ellery Pierce, and Sound Design - Darron West.

Comments

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 17% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds