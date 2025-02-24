Genoveva Productions Presents A RED UMBRELLA IN THE CRYSTAL WHITE SNOW By Jack Dyville

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Genoveva Productions will present A RED UMBRELLA IN THE Crystal White SNOW by Jack Dyville and directed and produced by: Julia Genoveva.

Two people from different generations and two different walks of Life, form a friendship that transcends life itself. Edgar is struggling to keep his family together after he became owner of the Diner. He wants more from life, but is sacrificing spending time with his family worth it?

Ms Lovely, "The Belle of Broadway," has a love for Theatre and a zest for life, however as the play progresses, her mind slowly begins to weaken: she forgets previous conversations and important moments in history. Sadly, Dementia is starting to take over her life. Decades, years, seasons, months may become a blur, become intertwined... but the bond of Ms. Lovely, "The Belle of Broadway" & Diner Owner/Cook, Edgar- can never be broken. They will be in each other's lives forever.

Tickets sales are final. No exchanges. Tickets are $20 online only (eventbrite link below). Playing March 22, 6PM and March 23 3PM at Producers Club Theatre.

