GOD AND HER CHILDREN Begins At The Tank NYC This Month

God and All Her Children, a poignant and poetic new play by Anike Sonuga, will make its much-anticipated premiere at The Tank NYC on April 30th and May 3rd, 4th, and 6th.

Directed by Nyah Anderson and produced by Darius Adamson Jr. and Kyra Davis, God and All Her Children invites audiences to God's porch, where two teenage boys navigate their changing friendship.

About the Play:

God and All Her Children follows two high school-aged boys- best friends, D and Gigi, as they spend the last days of summer on the porch of their elderly neighbor, whose infinite presence makes "God" the only fitting name for her. When Gigi is offered a life-altering opportunity that might take him away for good, the boys are forced to confront the shifting ground of their friendship, and what happens when your world begins and ends with the walls of your neighborhood.

The play explores Black boyhood, the complications of spirituality and faith, and the ambivalence that comes with growth.

The Cast:

D - Jonathan Lorenzo Price

Gigi - Jacob Augustin

“God” - Jalissa Fulton

Additional Team:

Stage Manager- Damayanti Wallace

Scenic Designer- Ezekiel Clara

Lighting Designer- Ava Novak

God and All Her Children previously received staged readings with The Brick's Exponential Festival and The Paradise Factory, and now comes to life in its first full production.

SPECIAL EVENT:

Black Theatre Night

Saturday, May 3rd

Celebrate God and All Her Children in this community-centered event, celebrating Black artistry and storytelling. Use code PORCH for discounted tickets.

The Tank NYC

312 W 36th St. New York, NY, 10018

April 30, May 3, May 4, May 6 - 7PM

God and All Her Children is presented by The Tank, a home for emerging artists.

