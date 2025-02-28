GIRL BOY GIRL BOY GIRL Comes to NYC Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



bearly designed productions will present Girl Boy Girl Boy Girl written by Bear Kosik and directed by Erika Lupo. The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at The Chain Studio (312 W. 36th St. New York NY 10018) with performances on Fri April 11 at 6:15pm, Sat April 12 at 7:15pm, Sun April 13 at 3:55pm, Fri April 18 at 6:15pm & Sat April 19 at 3:55pm. All performances will be streamed. The performance will run approximately 33 minutes.

Ready for a game! Seeking five adults between 21 and 45 years old (inclusive) (yes, exclusive of younger and older adults) to participate in a Duck-Duck-Goose/Musical Chairs mash-up. Winners given time to stimulate one another privately. Leave your inhibitions at home. Let’s play! (Chairs and yoga mats provided.)

The cast features Emily Glaser, Christopher Hanks, Sammy Rivas, Jessica Wang, and Juliet Wolfe with Jack Wooten and Zoé Zifer. The creative team includes graphic art by Steve Gilewski and music by Jodie Fox.

Bear Kosik (Playwright) started his fourth career as a writer in June 2014. Ten plays of his have been produced. Bear is finishing two musicals: Queer Cowfolk; and Equally Supreme: The RBG Musical. He has written four novels and Remaking Democracy in America. His fiction, poetry, photo art, and essays have appeared in over 40 literary reviews and e-zines. https://bearkosik.medium.com/.

Erika Lupo (Director) is the founder and creative force behind Acting-A-Part®, a children’s theater company, and Enchanted Cottage Productions, a boutique production company. She has over 25 years’ experience in the theater and film industries. Erika is also the creator and host of her podcast, Women in the Loop. She is the 2019 winner of Womanprenuer of the Year.

Emily Glaser (Adele) has appeared in many stage productions throughout the tri-state area and has starred in dozens of independent and student films. She has also appeared in several commercials and is featured in new projects with the Discovery Channel and TruTV. www.emilyglaseractor.com @emilyandtheuniverse on Instagram

Christopher Hanks (Mike) studied theatre at various institutions, including HB Studio, The Barrow Group, and the Upright Citizens Brigade. He has performed off-Broadway as multiple roles in the St. Jean's Players production of The Laramie Project, off-off Broadway as Freddy in Picasso at the Lapin Agile by City Gate Productions and appears as Manager Todd in the Tubi streaming series CJ's Grill. Find him at christopherhanks.com; @chrismhanks on Instagram.

Sammy Rivas (Bill) is an actor, writer, director, producer, musician, and puppet-maker based out of Brooklyn, NY. B.F.A. in Drama from NYU Tisch School of the Arts and a co-founder and associate artistic director of The Fool Volk theater collective as well as his own puppet making company Rivasorio Puppets. Sammy is a member of the Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theater, the International WOW Company, and Teatro SEA. Recent theater includes The Pocket Park Kids (Off-Broadway, Theatre Row), Fowl Play (La MaMa), The Edge of Nature (La MaMa), Roommates (Hudson Guild - Best Actor Nominee), Good Soldier Svejk (TNC), and Pete/Pianist in The Spirits' Speakeasy at Sincerely, Ophelia. www.sammyrivas.com @sammyrivas.1 on Instagram.

Jessica Wang (Charmaine) is from Kaohsiung, Taiwan. She currently studies the Miesner technique at William Esper Studio and has acted in multiple film and stage productions in both the US and Taiwan. Other than acting, she's also a dancer with training in Jazz, Contemporary, Hip-hop, etc.

Jack Wooton (swing) is an actor and singer from the Chicagoland suburbs. He has lived in New York for a little over a year and has performed in several theatrical and film productions. A graduate of the University of Southern California BFA Acting program, he has recently been seen in Minutemen at The Tank as J.R., and in Trojan Women with Shakespeare Workshop as Talthybius.

Juliet Wolfe (Nikki) is a New York City-based actor and writer. Select Regional: The Play that Goes Wrong and Laura Ingalls Wilder (Sierra Repertory Theater,) We (River Rep Theatre,) Monkey (Lanes Coven Theater Co), Romeo and Juliet (CenterStage Theater). Select New York: Othello (Fools & Kings Project), Macbeth (Inkblot Theatre Co). Select TV/Film: Hiding Bodies (written by Bear Kosik), My Best Friend’s a Zombie, Blues Run the Game: A Portrait of Jackson C. Frank. She is a proud graduate of Northwestern University's acting program and a current member of Kimball Studio. www.julietwolfe.com @juliejuliejet

Zoé Zifer (swing) is an actress and multidisciplinary artist who most recently appeared as Camillo in The Winter’s Tale for the Flea Theater’s Circle Theater Festival. She is currently a producer at The Apollo through their ATA Apprenticeship program and holds a BFA in Dramatic Arts from The New School. Other credits include originating roles in Mckelvey Courtney Collin’s debut Depths of the Valley at IRT Theater and Andrew Cristi’s Case Crackers: Street Fighting Knockout! Instagram: @zoezifer

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene’s ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc

