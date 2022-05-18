GARDEN OF ALLA: The Alla Nazimova Story Comes to Theatrelab in June

Theaterlab (Orietta Crispino, Artistic Director) presents a new staging of the acclaimed one-woman show GARDEN OF ALLA - The Alla Nazimova Story. This intimate monodrama tells the story of Alla Nazimova, a Jewish immigrant who became a Broadway sensation, movie star, pioneering filmmaker - and a LGBTQ trailblazer whose notorious Garden of Alla mansion was "the Camelot of Hollywood", its cultural and intellectual salon, and a place where the stars "came out."

Written and performed by Romy Nordilinger, the show uses immersive video and original music to invoke the Roaring Twenties and create a panoramic, live silent film of Nazimova's life and times.

The play premiered in New York City in 2016 under the title Places. It returns in 2022, just in time to celebrate the centennial of Nazimova's cinematic adaptation of Oskar Wilde's Salome, considered one of the most important queer films in the movie history. Lorca Peress directs.

Performances will take place at Theaterlab's main theater (357 W 36th St, 3rd floor, NYC, 10018) and run from June 17 thru 26, 2022; Thursday thru Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 5:00 pm.

Tickets ($15 students with valid ID; $25 general admission; $40 cocktail tables) can be purchased at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1124648.

For more information about the show, visit gardenofalla.com.

Playwright and performer Romy Nordilinger says: "I read many of Nazimova's journals in addition to years of research about her and I was continually struck by her unflappable insistence that she mattered, no matter what anyone said about her. This woman was fighting sexism, ageism, homophobia - issues we still face today - alone and without a Twitter account. I hope her propensity to thrive against all odds will inspire audience members to help them live on their own terms."

Orietta Crispino, the Artistic Director of Theaterlab, adds: "I am delighted to invite audiences back into our theater with this remarkable portrait of Alla Nazimova brought to life by Romy Nordlinger in this fresh new version we fostered in the months just before lockdown. With the speakeasy mood that this intimate piece calls for, I want to offer a night of joyous learning and artful gathering, with live music gently easing all of us into it. And since the piece navigates the roaring twenties, maybe we'll all want to dress up again!"

The show features original music and sound design by Nick T. Moore and video projections by Adam Burns. Lighting design is by Riva Fairhall; hair design by John Dallas.

COVID-19 protocol: Boosters and KN95 masks are required to enter the venue. Masks will be also available at the door. The safety of our audience and artist is a priority. Thank you for helping us keep Theaterlab a safe space for everyone.