Frick Collection Reveals 2025-26 Concerts

The Frick Collection has announced its 2025–26 concert season, marking the return of its longstanding annual classical performance series following the museum’s April 2025 reopening. With twenty-five concerts running from October 10, 2025, through May 22, 2026, the inaugural season more than doubles the number of performances offered in previous years. Concerts will be held in the Stephen A. Schwarzman Auditorium, an intimate, 218-seat new venue designed by Annabelle Selldorf as part of the recently completed renovation. The series’ expanded focus includes the Frick’s first ever ensemble-in-residence, rich dialogues with the museum’s permanent collection and special exhibitions, and a new lunchtime concert series fostering the next generation of classical artists. Presentations will feature diverse musical styles spanning the Renaissance to the twenty-first century, as well as select New York City debuts along with the return of celebrated artists to the Frick.

Acclaimed early-music group Sonnambula will present three concerts as the Frick’s first ensemble-in-residence. Its performances will explore the rich interplay of music, visual art, and cultural history in seventeenth- and eighteenth-century Europe. Sonnambula will first perform in collaboration with acclaimed bass-baritone Davóne Tines, interweaving English masque and West African griot traditions to reflect on cultural power and memory. Its second concert will present the world premiere of a newly commissioned work by composer Gregory Spears, inspired by Giovanni Battista Moroni’s Portrait of a Woman (ca. 1575), the first Renaissance painting of a woman to enter the Frick’s permanent collection. Finally, the ensemble-in-residence will perform a program developed in conjunction with the 2026 exhibition Gainsborough: The Fashion of Portraiture that highlights the artist Thomas Gainsborough’s social milieu and personal passion for music.

The upcoming special exhibition To the Holy Sepulcher: Treasures from the Terra Sancta Museum (opening October 2, 2025) will be accompanied by specially curated concerts, including a program of sacred music performed by vocalists from acclaimed French ensemble Les Arts Florissants and performances by pianist George Fu and harpist Parker Ramsay of works by Olivier Messiaen and Nico Muhly. In another first for the Frick, a new partnership with The Juilliard School and the Royal Academy of Music will offer weekday lunchtime concerts by students and alumni of the two celebrated conservatories, featuring new commissions by young composers inspired by works at the Frick.

The 2025–26 season also marks the Frick debuts of international talents including violinist Isabelle Faust and the Esmé Quartet, as well as the return of celebrated artists who previously performed at the institution, such as mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie Von Otter and harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani. The Frick also welcomes back the innovative early-music ensemble Ruckus and flutist Emi Ferguson, who recently performed together to critical acclaim in the sold-out Spring Music Festival that inaugurated the museum’s Stephen A. Schwarzman Auditorium. Other highlights of the season include a program of piano quintets from the Baroque to contemporary eras, performed by the JACK Quartet and pianist Shai Wosner, along with a similarly centuries-spanning performance by mandolinist Avi Avital with the Viano Quartet.

“The Frick has a long tradition of presenting intimate and exceptional live performances, dating back to 1938, but we now have the opportunity to reintroduce our concert season in our new hall, with world-class acoustics and an enveloping atmosphere that welcomes artists and audiences alike,” said Axel Rüger, the Frick’s Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Director. “The overwhelming enthusiasm we received for the stunning Stephen A. Schwarzman Auditorium in the spring makes us all the more excited to unveil an expanded program starting this fall, offering new ways to engage with the Frick’s holdings through a wide range of musical and artistic perspectives.”

Tickets for the Frick’s 2025–26 concert season will be available for purchase beginning September 2. Members of the museum receive 20% off concert tickets, and a limited number of tickets will be reserved for a member presale beginning August 18. General admission tickets to evening concerts are $65, and lunchtime concerts are $35. All concert tickets include access to the museum up to two hours before the performance begins. Program details for each concert follow below.