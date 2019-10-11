Four Corners Ensemble To Present MIGRATION Featuring The Argus Quartet

Four Corners Ensemble with Argus Quartet will present their concert, "Migration" this November in New York City featuring the works of nine culturally diverse composers.

Since before the age of national borders, humans have migrated throughout the world, bringing with them their unique experiences and practices. These ideas continue to be exchanged as people embrace different aspects from myriad cultures. Four Corners Ensemble's 2019-2020 season examines the concept of migration from several angles, exploring the manifestations of the combined influences of cultural heritage, family tradition, and present circumstances. Migration drives the exchange of diverse ideas, serving as a catalyst for a more universal understanding of what it means to be human.

The composers that will be featured include: Matt Browne, Michael-Thomas Foumai, Sawyer Harrington-Verb, Molly Joyce, Shuying Li, Reinaldo Moya, Ken Steen, Christopher Theofanidis, and Reza Vali.

A highlight of the program - Four Corners welcomes the award-winning Argus Quartet to join the "Migration"concert as the guest ensemble. Argus Quartet will present two string quartet works: "Conference of the Birds" by Christopher Theofanidis, based on a 12th-century Persian poem, and "A Strange Story - Ms. Ying-Ning" by Shuying Li, based on the Chinese ancient ghost story, "Ms. Ying-Ning." In addition, Argus Quartet's violinists Clara Kim and Giancarlo Latta will perform wind chimes and viola with Four Corners Ensemble's members in Reza Vali's piece, "Love Songs," a nice reversal and collaboration that both ensembles are excited about.

"Migration" will be presented at OPERA America in the Plácido Domingo Hall on November 23rd, 2019, at 7:30pm.

For tickets, please visit the Eventbrite page at www.eventbrite.com/e/four-corners-ensemble-migration-tickets-73054356547.

To learn more about Four Corners Ensemble, visit www.fourcornersensemble.org.





