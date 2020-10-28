First Performance Of The TALKING IT OUT Virtual Play Festival's 2020-21 Season To Stream On November 21st

The plays featured in this edition of Talking It Out are Broad Daylight by Alex Goldberg, Mean Girl and Best Friend by Monique Hebert, and more.

On November 21st, 2020 at 7pm EST, the 1st performance of the 2020-2021 season of the Talking It Out virtual play festival will be held.

Tickets are available now at www.eventbrite.com/e/111853867930. Admission to the event is free of charge. However, attendees are encouraged to make a donation, if they are able to do so. For each donation received, half of it will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, while the other half will be evenly distributed amongst the playwrights, actors & producer.

Talking It Out is an ongoing virtual theatre festival dedicated to promoting mental health awareness. Founded by award-winning writer & producer Anthony J. Piccione, the first Talking It Out performance was presented live at the Dramatists Guild Foundation's Music Hall on March 10th, 2019. At the time of the initial readings, Michael D'Antoni wrote a rave review of the event for Five-Star Arts Journals, describing it as having "nothing less than pure, unadulterated, genuine, unpretentious focus on the agonies and anguish of mental illness, while also celebrating the triumphs and accomplishments over those living with, or those living with someone who suffers from mental health issues."

Originally intended to be a one-time event of minimalistic staged reading of short plays, the event has since been revived as an ongoing festival of short plays presented online via Zoom. Every 4 months, 5 short plays will be presented by an ensemble of actors from different corners of the world, all sharing a common goal of highlighting various issues of mental illness - ranging from anxiety, depression, autism, ADHD, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, dementia, and more.

The plays featured in this edition of Talking It Out are Broad Daylight by Alex Goldberg, Mean Girl and Best Friend by Monique Hebert, Eddie and Edna by Donald Loftus, Amygdala by Cassidy Tilden, and Angels of the Mansions of the Moon by Randy Gross.

The cast includes Jamil Al-Chokhachi, Haley L.R. Anderson, Max Berry, Scotty Corn, Gemia Foo, Andrés Gallardo Bustillo, Sarah Elizabeth Haga, Louise Heller, Alexis Kurtz, Devon Lennon, Rayah Martin, Will Matus & Susan O'Doherty.

To learn more, attendees can follow along on Facebook and Instagram @talkingitoutfest.

