Face To Face Films Returns With The World Premiere Of Anthony M. Laura's New Play SHADOWS

A once successful singer finds her personal and professional life moving into uncharted territory in the World Premiere of the new play Shadows. Written by Anthony M. Laura, who will also direct, the limited engagement opens on Friday, December 1 at 8pm at ART/NY. The production features original music written by Rose Hart, composed by Philip Lauto. A special talkback featuring actor Vivien Cardone (Everwood) is scheduled for Saturday, December 9 at 2pm.

Shadows is an epic love story following Lyndsy Elle Cooper, a famous singer who is attempting a comeback by touring with 13-year-old pop star Jessa King. Lyndsy's world is turned upside down upon learning that her girlfriend is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. The play explores the coincidence of trauma in our lives and the power of love outlasting sorrow.

Anthony shared his thoughts on the play, "Shadows began as a story about memory and has since become a story about love. Normally, you don't see what our characters deal with within the same play. It's either a story of young onset Alzheimer's or a story of terminal cancer. Our story explores what happens when two incredibly unforeseen and tragic events occur simultaneously and how it impacts our love of each other. It's been a challenge to structure the tone of how we tell their story and allow the audience to leave having not witnessed tragedy but love. I hope audiences will leave with a reaffirming belief in the power of love and how it can change your life and live in your soul." He went on to say, "I was inspired to write about Alzheimer's when I came across research about how little is known about the disease prior to the age of 62 and yet how many women were afflicted with it."

The all-female cast includes Annette Berning, Mari Blake, Katia Mendoza, Susan Neuffer, Annie-Grace Payne, and Alexandra Rooney.

The creative team includes lighting design by Yang Yu, sound design by Trey McGee, scenic design by Hayley Wallenfeldt, projection design by Qixin Zhang. Produced by Face to Face Films.

Performances take place at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theater at ART/NY, 502 West 53rd Street (corner of 10th avenue), New York, NY 10019. Subways: A/C/E to 50th Street, A/B/C/D/1 to 59th Street. Tickets are $25 (ADA) , $40 (general admission), $65 (VIP) and are available here.

Shadows runs December 1 - 16 with performances on Wednesdays at 1pm and 7:30pm, Thursdays at 7:30pm, and Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

A special performance on Tuesday, October 12 at 7:30pm will feature the cast's understudies including Chloe Joyce, Courtnie Keaton, Carole Real, Rheanna Salazar, Chelsea Renae, and Colleen Wright.

Face to Face Films is an independent film and theater production company focused on women led stories and bringing voice to people who are not regularly understood. Previous theater productions include, The Purple Room at Theater for the New City, A Place for Us at The Chain Theater One Act Play Festival and last year's production of The Girl With the Red Hair at the Gene Frankel Theatre.

Anthony M. Laura (Playwright/Director) is the founder and Artistic Director of Face to Face Films and a published playwright. His plays "A Place for Us" (BroadwayWorld nomination) and "The Girl with the Red Hair" (BroadwayWorld nomination for Best New Play) have appeared Off-Broadway at the Chain Theater and Gene Frankel Theater, respectively. Anthony's film credits include Korinne (Best Supporting Actress), Sycamore (Best Actress, Best Director) and "The Isolation Trilogy," featuring three short films centered around the theme of mental illness with all female casts. "Shadows" is the second part of his memory trilogy, with "Duality" completing the trilogy next year at ART/NY. He believes that art has the power to change our perspective and bring us closer to love. www.facetofacefilms.net