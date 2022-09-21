FUN AND GAMES Comes to Theater For The New City

"Fun and Games" begins as a woman brings a man home after meeting him at a bar. Minutes later, another man arrives at the door who had been pursuing her at the bar.

What follows is an unpredictable series of events in which we find out that nobody is who they appear and relationships can be put on and taken off like disguises.

We find that the man who pursued her isn't a stranger at all in an evening where layers of reality are peeled back in this play.

Justin Bennett directs this play with a realistic touch, creating a kind of hall of mirrors in which nobody is who they seem and in which we see fun and fear at once as we watch dangerous games acted out.

"A couple plays a game to spice up their life," said Claude Solnik, who wrote the play. "Pretty soon, the game gets out of hand."

The ensemble piece stars Marissa Sullivan as Bethany, *Joshua Gutierrez as Kevin, Enrique Huili as Nate, *Arisael Rivera as Denny, *Leo Delgado as Sweeney and Bridgette Leah as a police officer.

Mikaela Blanchard is the stage manager. Marsh Shugart designed and runs the lights and sound while Everett Clark designed costumes.

Fun and Games is an edgy new play showcasing a talented, young cast. Being presented just weeks before Halloween, Fun and Games is at least in part about the games we play to entertain ourselves.

The play, debuting at Theater for the New City, is presented with a touch of cinema noir as the stakes rise and the game gets more serious.

"Fun and games may be enough for the couple in the beginning," Solnik added. "But a friend suggests they could turn this game into something more and that's when the fun, the games and the drama really take over."

*appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

Fun & Games, Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave. (9th-10th Streets), New York, NY. Oct. 13-23. $18, $15 seniors and students. https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198157®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheaterforthenewcity.net%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 212-254-1109.