FRONT ROW FRINGE FESTIVAL Brings A Lineup of Exciting Shows to the Digital Stage

Taking place March 11th through March 14th, Front-Row Fringe Festival, a brand-new online festival, is giving theatre makers a socially responsible way to stage their shows. Led by the producers at Lahser Rd. Theatricals (Slave Play ,A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet) and father/son writing duo Jacob and Jeff Foy (Emergency, One Night Only, The Z Team), this festival aims to help fill the void many theatre lovers are feeling during the pandemic.

The brainchild of Lahser Rd. Theatricals, the festival's purpose is to bring theatre makers and theatre lovers from all over the world together to experience the excitement of live theatre. Says one producer, "We believe artists and performers deserve to have a platform from which they can share their work, and our goal is to provide our audience with an artistic and emotional experience they won't forget."

In addition to staging new works, the festival will feature webinars led by Broadway notables. Broadway producer Cody Lassen (The Band's Visit, Tootsie, What the Constitution Means to Me), Broadway Producer Ron Simons (Thoughts of a Colored Man, Ain't Too Proud), Broadway producer Blair Russell (Slave Play), Hamilton orignal dance captain Stephanie Klemons, Hamilton performer Hope Easterbrook, and writer/musician/orchestrator Jacob Foy are all slated to lead discussions.

When the idea of creating a festival was first floated to them, the Foys were quick to latch on.

"As writers ourselves, we have searched for new ways to keep creating and developing shows during quarantine. When this opportunity came up, we knew we had to help make it happen," says Jacob Foy, a 21 year-old college senior and theatre major. His father Jeff, a real life ER doctor, adds, "Theatre has served an important purpose for me during this past year- it has given me a creative outlet and has helped diffuse a lot of stress. We know that many people all over the world feel this way as well, so we wanted to provide a platform for creators and consumers to come together and enjoy some great new shows."

Registration closed early due to the high artist demand, and the festival features 40 performances, 17 different shows, and 6 professional seminars. More information and a list of all performances can be found at: www.FrontRowFringeFestival.com.