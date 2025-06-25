FRIGID Nightcap to Present ANARCHOQUEERIA: Part Of The Queerly Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FRIGID New York's late-night variety show FRIGID Nightcap will return this Friday, June 27 at 10:30pm with Anarchoqueeria-a radical queer cabaret of resistance, rebellion, and rhinestones, presented as part of the 2025 Queerly Festival at UNDER St. Marks.

Conceived as a space for queer joy, gender defiance, and revolutionary performance, Anarchoqueeria gathers a fierce and ungovernable lineup of draglesque artists, burlesque dissidents, and comedic iconoclasts for a one-night-only extravaganza. The show is hosted by Bobby Hedglin-Taylor, and produced by Edward Gibbons-Brown.

Performers include:

Oliver Bliss - a gender-expanding burlesque artist serving trans pride, glitter, and resistance in a pole dance-meets-protest drag performance.

Thee Katastrophy - a subway punk drag violinist channeling queer veteran rage in a visceral performance tribute to comrades and care.

Callisto Ryder - a sapphic draglesque fantasy blending glam and grunge in a feather-fan-fueled tribute to hot emo yearning.

Holli Hemlock - a protest burlesque act about identity, power, and the right to self-recognition, handing out passports to destroy onstage with the audience.

Nicolas Lore - a draglesque king mixing kink, chaos, and clowning in a maximalist performance inspired by alt-rock icons.

Kendall Allison - stand-up comedy skewering capitalism, queer commodification, and the state of the nation.

Elle Lagalante - a special musical performance from the sci-fi musical INFINITE, presented by The Strange Girlzz.

Audience members are encouraged to come dressed to theme, tip generously, and get loud. Anarchoqueeria is part of the Queerly Festival's celebration of queer artistry, pushing the boundaries of nightlife, cabaret, and performance.

