FRIGID Nightcap Returns to St. Mark's With LOST & FOUND â€“ A Night Of Unexpected Discoveries

On Friday, February 28, 2025, at 10:30 PM, FRIGID Nightcap will return to Under St. Marks Theatre with "Lost & Found," the latest edition of the East Village's most eclectic late-night variety show. This installment delves into themes of loss, discovery, and the unexpected paths in between.

Audiences can expect an eclectic mix of acts, including comedy, music, dance, and performance art, each offering a unique perspective on what it means to lose and find in today's world. The evening promises to be a celebration of resilience, transformation, and chaos-wrapped in laughter, movement, and unexpected revelations.

"In a moment when everything feels uncertain, FRIGID Nightcap is here to embrace the messiness of it all and celebrate what we've found along the way," says producer Edward Gibbons-Brown. "'Lost & Found' is about delving into the experiences of losing-be it places, identities, or memories-and uncovering what we hope to find in return."

The lineup for the evening features a diverse array of talent:

The Strange Girlzz (@StrangeGirlzz): This performance collective focuses on feminine joy, treating women's happiness as a radical act to be observed and studied.

Champagne Wishes & Caviar Dreams (@maggie_mcmuffin & @cyclonejacksullivan): A chaotic duo blending improv and sketch comedy, taking audiences on a meta-theatrical journey into artistic oblivion.

Kat Bingham (@chrysanthemum_2000): Reinventing Irish dance with a performance that blurs the line between classic and revolutionary.

Adrienne Gomez (@adriennecgomez): Offering a hilarious, queer, Latina perspective on life's absurdities through stand-up comedy.

Liz Lucarini as Frank (@kameonerd): Bringing swing dance, comedy, and history to the stage, reminding us of joy and resistance in dark times.

Bobby Hedglin-Taylor (@BobbyHedglinTaylor): Delivering a whirlwind of celebrity impressions and vocal performances in a single song.

Tom Brennan (@brennanatorgram): Turning personal loss into relatable and darkly funny stand-up material.

Adding to the night's allure, hosts Edward Gibbons-Brown and Caitlin Kirk will guide the audience through an evening where every act offers a unique take on what it means to lose and to find.

