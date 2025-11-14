FRIGID New York to Present HOLIDAY SPIRITS at UNDER St. Marks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrate the holiday season with Holiday Spirits produced by FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks, December 6th and 7th at 7pm.

Join in for a chillingly good time to kick off your holiday season! After last year's success, their Resident Artistic Directors Martha Lorena Preve and Jimmy Lovett have curated another edition of Holiday Spirits, a two-night presentation of short play readings on themes of winter, the holidays, and the horrors therein.

Come and visit with your ghosts of Decembers past, share your solstice dreams, and face your holiday horrors. From scary to sentimental, ghosts can bring forth all kinds of emotions and memories. Whatever they might be, we want to meet your holiday spirits.

This FRIGID New York production will feature 8 short plays:

Dark Druids and Their Dark Jars

Written by Jonathan Josephson

In ancient Ireland, Keyroris, Quidove, Iarrieth, and Nerihan gather to honor the dark druidic Night of Spirit Remembrance. But infighting and petty grievances can distract from even the most critical of ancestral rituals.

Dead of Winter

Written by Christopher Soucy

An empty mansion in the dead of winter becomes the battleground between one woman and the spirits that have haunted her all the days of her life.

Chelm, KS

Written by Ruth Geye

Heshy has a little dreydl. He made it out of clay. And now? It's come out to play...

The Ghost of Christmas Love

Written by Michael Hagins

Sammy is having a quiet Christmas until the Ghost of Christmas Past comes for a visit...about 100 years too late.

I'll Be Alone for Christmas

Written by AJ Rose

Is there anything worse than spending the holidays alone? Lorna, the host of a late-night radio show, and her producer, Cheyenne, spend the hours before Christmas morning playing holiday music, taking calls, and offering advice. However, the callers seem to know more about Lorna than she has disclosed on air. As the calls hit closer to home, Lorna and Cheyenne have to wonder if they really are alone in the studio. Not being alone for the holidays is suddenly much worse.

Putting Away the Decorations

Written by Andrew Black

A father is taking down the holiday decorations, but his young son is strangely resistant as Dad takes down the talking Christmas tree. When his son becomes somewhat aggressive about the end of the holiday, it turns out that his resistance may be justified!

Secret Sarah

Written by Taylor Rankin

At their annual Secret Santa gathering, 3 friends conjure up the spirit of their 4th, who brings a few surprising gifts of her own.

Visions of Sugarplums

Written by Katelin Wilcox

The Mouse King and the Nutcracker Prince meet under the Christmas tree for their annual duel, but this year Mouse throws caution to the wind by refusing to fight and exposing the Sugarplum Fairy for the cheating liar she is.