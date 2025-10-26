FRIGID New York to Present BORDERLESS SPIRITS at Under St. Marks Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FRIGID Nightcap — the East Village's unhinged late-night variety series — returns on Halloween night with Borderless Spirits, a haunting and hilarious cabaret celebrating life, death, and defiance.

The one-night-only event will take place Friday, October 31 at 10:30 p.m. at Under St. Marks Theatre as part of FRIGID New York's annual Days of the Dead Festival.

Hosted by Bobby Hedglin-Taylor and Colette, Borderless Spirits invites audiences to cross every boundary-between worlds, between selves, between remembrance and rebellion. The evening blends drag, burlesque, stand-up, and ritual performance into a singular downtown séance of queer creativity and community.

"This edition of Nightcap lives in the space between ritual and rebellion," said producer Edward Gibbons-Brown. "It's about honoring the dead, mocking the systems that cage the living, and celebrating the artists who keep crossing borders-literal and spiritual-through their work."

Part séance, part protest, and all party, Borderless Spirits continues FRIGID Nightcap's mission to turn radical art into community ritual.

The lineup includes:

Salve Regina

Witch in White: Brujas, Obeah & Defiance of Western Witchcraft

A two-part ritual of ancestral power and colonial resistance set to October Country's "My Girlfriend is a Witch" and Princess Nokia's "Bruja."

David Brown

My Life in Near Death Comedy

Stand-up drawn from his real-life brushes with mortality, balancing darkness, absurdity, and resilience.

The Strange Girlzz

The feminist/queer performance collective co-founded by Brittyn Dion Bonham, known for creating theatre "where good things happen to women and queer people."

Regal Mortis

The Girl Who'll Make You Stiff

A sultry gothic burlesque act reimagined through the lens of the dark fae, set to Deftones' "Change (In the House of Flies)" (Acoustic).

Nightcap Open Stage

A surprise act chosen by lottery, because in the afterlife, anything can happen.