FRIGID New York @ Horse Trade In Association with Something From Abroad Presents HAMLET: LA TELENOVELA

Hamlet couldn't possibly get more dramatic...or could it? It couldn't possibly be funny...or could it? Shakespeare and Telenovelas? A match made in heaven? To believe or not to believe it...that is the question...

FRIGID New York @ Horse Trade in association with Something From Abroad will present "Hamlet: La Telenovela," a parody in Spanish (with English subtitles), of the critically acclaimed Shakespeare masterpiece part of the "So Many Shakespeares 2020" festival that will offer different virtual versions of the classic this summer.

Directed and conceptualized by Federico Mallet, the production is adapted to a video conference format and will be broadcast live on five different dates between July 19 and August 1 in virtual format through platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.

Tickets ($ 10) can be purchased in advance at https://www.frigid.nyc/events/hamlet-la-telenovela. The show will last approximately one hour and ten minutes. Once the tickets are purchased, a link will be sent to the audience to access the representation.

The public will be able to experience "Hamlet" like never before, with a version that celebrates the melodrama innate in this story and takes it to the limit of the farsic (and the comic!) We invite the public to open their arms to guilty pleasure and extremely cathartic that only Telenovelas (soap operas) can grant.

The cast will include Federico Mallet, Fernanda Incera, Samuel Garnica, Shlomit Oren, Florencia Cuenca, Fernanda Hidalgo, Georgie Castilla, and Martha Preve. The production team is made up of Regina Romero and Lorena Marín.

Something from abroad produces material from different cultural backgrounds to give "outside" stories a voice in America today. It is a theater company made up of a couple of broads from abroad, proud to promote art created by women: "Our mission is to provide an opportunity for actors from all over the world to perform on stage in New York. We tell the stories of our people and our struggle as immigrants. We believe that the differences and diversity that an international group brings to the table are our strength "... Martha Preve and Paloma de Vega, founders of the company.

