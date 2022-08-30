Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FRIGID New York And Make It Happen Productions to Present GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES At The Kraine Theater

This timeless play explores the deep friendship between Doug and Kayleen who never seem to be able come together at the right time.

Aug. 30, 2022  

Make It Happen Productions will present Rajiv Joseph's Gruesome Playground Injuries which will be presented by FRIGID New York at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street between 2nd Avenue and Bowery). Directed by Laura Carswell this powerful play will have a limited engagement of only six performances, so get your tickets while you can!

A play from celebrated playwright and Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Jospeh. Over the course of 30 years, the lives of Kayleen and Doug intersect at the most bizarre intervals, leading the two childhood friends to compare scars and the physical calamities that keep drawing them together.

Gruesome Playground Injuries had its World Premiere in October 2009 at the Alley Theater in Houston, Texas. This timeless play explores the deep friendship between Doug and Kayleen who never seem to be able come together at the right time. The travails of life break them apart and gruesome injuries bring them back together. Doug believes that Kayleen is his guardian angel and her touch is what mends his wounds. Kayleen's profound trauma from the abandonment of her mother and asshole father doesn't allow for the acceptance of Doug's love. Their bond is not typical and difficult to understand at times but it is love nonetheless. Their deep routed pain although individualized is their connection and way back together.

Performances will take place on Saturday, September 17 at 7pm, Sunday, September 18 at 2pm, Thursday, September 22 at 7pm, Friday, September 23 at 7pm, Saturday September 24 at 7pm, and Sunday, September 25 at 2pm.Tickets ($30) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc.





