FOC IT UP Returns to SoHo Playhouse This Week

FOC IT UP is a comedy show that centers and celebrates comedians of color who aren't cis-gendered men. Foc It Up has a monthly show at SoHo Playhouse on the final Thursday of every month. The next one is happening October 27, 9PM.

The Femmes of Colour (FOC) Comedy presents the fiercest mixed bills celebrating the perspectives of women, trans and non-binary comedians of colour at our FOC IT UP shows. Disrupting the status quo and fighting tokenism with a 100% no-white-dudes-onstage guarantee.

You'll see performances by the industries hottest female, genderqueer and trans-masculine comedians of colour - including stand-ups, character and sketch comics (seen on Netflix, HBO, Comedy Central, Amazon Prime).

Since being founded in London in 2018, FOC IT UP has enjoyed a sold-out residency at London's Phoenix Arts Club, a ground-breaking debut at Southbank Festival and two years of change-making shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and has since made it to NYC since March 2022. Some of the best comedians in NYC will take the stage on October 27, 9PM at the SoHo Playhouse.

Tickets are only $15 with promo code FOC.

Address: 15 Vandam St, New York, NY 10013

