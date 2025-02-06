News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

FAMILY INHERITANCE to Open at The Hudson Guild NY Winterfest Festival

The performance will take place on February 27th.

Feb. 06, 2025
FAMILY INHERITANCE to Open at The Hudson Guild NY Winterfest Festival Image
Anthony Fusco's new 20-minute dark drama FAMILY INHERITANCE will open at the NY Winterfest Festival on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 9:00 PM.

As a family tries to bond with their estranged son, Niles, secrets from the past are revealed. Niles discovers an inheritance that was passed on to him at birth. This short one-act will be performed with three other short one-acts at the Hudson Guild 441 West 26 St NYC.

Cast Features: Khial Watson as Niles Warren, Leslie McNabb as Patricia Warren, Curtis Cunningham as Damon Warren and Kevin Allen as Father. The play is directed by Jesse Marsh. Gus Ferrari-Sound and Lights.





