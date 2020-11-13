Experimental Bitch Presents Public Share Night For Bitchin' Collabs Fall Residency

The event will take place on November 20th at 7:00PM ET via Zoom.

Experimental Bitch has announced Bitchin' Collabs' final share event on November 20th at 7:00PM ET via Zoom. The evening will feature works-in-progress by artists Santiago Iacinti, Synead Nichols, and Non Kuramoto.

Bitchin' Collabs is a residency program supporting femme BIPOC artists over the course of EBP's 2020 Season. Bitchin' Collabs was created to provide an accessible outlet to artists experimenting with hybrid forms, while offering audiences an inside look into the artistic process.

Bitchin' Collabs is curated by Princess Grace Award/Honoraria-winning writer, director and deviser, Miranda Haymon. Alisha Bhowmik (Dot & a feather, Sundance Collab) serves as Virtual Technical Producer.

Santiago Iacinti (Roundabout Directors Group) will share an excerpt of their new play adaptation, Children of Legendary Houses. Inspired by POSE, Children of Legendary Houses reimagines Romeo & Juliet through the lens of the ballroom scene in New York City. This project is an extension of Santiago's journey as they navigate the politics of dating gay cis men as a gender nonconforming individual.

"My work is that of resistance, activism, and liberation," says Iacinti. "I want to dismantle the culture of elitism and inaccessibility in the theatre. My interdisciplinary approach disrupts the safe, commercial, hyper-realistic landscape in the American theatre through the use of film, dance, and shadow puppetry. As a bilingual artist, I am determined to bring work in Spanish to the forefront."

Synead Nichols (Whirlwind) will share Cleanse, a fragmented think piece on old text conversations that served as a necessary stepping stone towards transformation.

"My work revolves around movement, sonic exploration/healing, & my personal historical/spiritual connections to the human condition/experience," says Nichols. "I explore what it means to identify as a black womxn/femme/female identifying individual and its experience through varying lenses. Our bodies do not just store the information from our experiences, but hold a wealth of history passed down through our DNA."

Non Kuramoto (Rat Queen Theatre Co.) will share her work-in-progress, Protein Shake. She's found a way to dance in your phone by transforming herself into an augmented reality (AR) animation. This AR version of Non will come to life this fall with the release of her new song, Protein Shake.

"My work has become increasingly focused on pursuing joy," says Kuramoto. "I find that Asian Americans, especially femme Asian Americans, have been conditioned to fear joy. I learn every day that happiness is not a given - a lot of effort is required to rewire cemented thought processes. But it is possible, powerful, and most importantly it's for me by me. I make work with the hope that people like me can also realize their ability to come to power in joy."

Bitchin' Collabs' public sharing, which will feature 20 minute excerpts of each project, will take place on November 20th, 2020 at 7 PM ET. The event is free to the public, with a $10 suggested donation.

For tickets and a link to the virtual performance, please go to ThunderTix:

https://experimentalbitchpresents.thundertix.com/events/178199

To learn more about Bitchin' Collabs, please visit:

www.experimentalbitchpresents.com

