Experimental Bitch Hires Ezra Brain as Creative Producer

Experimental Bitch has announced the hire of its newest bitch and creative producer, Ezra Brain. Brain will work in close collaboration with Artistic Director, Tatiana Baccari and Executive Director, Wednesday Derrico, to ensure the company successfully creates, develops and produces badly-behaved, genre-defying performance from emerging TGNC, queer and women artists on a larger scale.

"I am thrilled to be embarking on this new partnership and chapter in Experimental Bitch's herstory," says Baccari. "Ezra's unique producing vision stood out among the 50+ applications that we received. As I think about our future, I am excited about the dynamic projects we have in development. Their insight will be greatly valued."

"Ezra is actively plugged into the experimental theater world of NYC," echoes Derrico. "I was most drawn to their work with experimental theater companies during times of transition in mission and structure. I am so excited to welcome them to the leadership team of Experimental Bitch!

Ezra is an artist and activist whose work has been seen at the Tank, Walking Shadow Readers Theatre, The New Masculinities Festival, the Studio Theatre at Tierra Del Sol, the Art Garage, Dixon Place, Stay True Theatre Company, Exquisite Corpse Company, and This Is Not A Theatre Company. As a producer, Ezra is dedicated to supporting queer and trans artists who create challenging work that re-thinks the traditional structures and methods of creating theatre.

"I'm so thrilled to be joining Experimental Bitch!" says Brain. "I am a firm believer that we need more radical experimentation from queer and femme artists in order to reinvent the American theatre, especially in the wake of the shutdown. We have a unique opportunity to re-imagine and re-build what the theatre looks like post-COVID and I'm excited and honored to be part of that re-birth with Experimental Bitch."

Most recently, Experimental Bitch was awarded a NYSCA grant and is in collaboration with playwright, Emma Goldman-Sherman, developing Tanya's Lit Clit and creator, Nia O. Witherspoon, on the producing team of Priestess of Twerk.