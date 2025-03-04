Eric Bogosian's HUMPTY DUMPTY Begins Performances In April At Chain Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CHAIN THEATRE has announced the NYC premiere production of award-winning actor and playwright Eric Bogosian's HUMPTY DUMPTY, directed by Ella Jane New (New York Times Critics pick macbitches).

When four friends decide to take a vacation in Upstate New York's rural ski country, no sooner do they get to their cozy cabin, than the lights go out, their phones stop working, and their comfortable world is turned upside down. What begins as a pleasant break from their urban lives morphs into a trying and ultimately fatal journey down the rabbit hole of survival.

HUMPTY DUMPTY is a play that explores themes of isolation, survival, and societal breakdown through the lens of a group of friends retreating to a vacation home in upstate New York. It is a powerful metaphor for how easily civilization can fracture under pressure and how individuals react when faced with the unknown.

“HUMPTY DUMPTY was originally written in 2000 when Y2K was on everyone's mind”, says playwright Eric Bogosian. “Twenty-five years ago, the idea that our world might shut down was more fantasy than fear. Now we know that it's a very real possibility. After the pandemic, people got the message that things can change fast. Our interconnected world is super vulnerable. And oddly, those most vulnerable are those of us with comfortable lives living in the thick of an urban society of vast pecking orders. These pecking orders are mostly constructed from status in the mass media, rather than anything practical. So when push comes to shove, and the lights go out, the guy who knows how to sharpen an axe becomes the top dog.

I'm so happy that the Chain Theatre has chosen my play for a revival because it is one of my favorites and has not been produced in the city. The Chain makes theater that platforms actors and acting, and I love them for that.”

An enduring survival story about our dependence on modern technology, HUMPTY DUMPTY will play a five-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's Chain Theatre Main Stage (312 W. 36th St, 3rd Floor, New York, NY, 10018). Performances begin Thursday, April 3, and continue through Saturday, May 3. Opening Night is Saturday, April 5 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $35 and available at chaintheatre.org/humpty-dumpty.

