'Erase Erase' To Premiere At Grace Exhibition Space

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Erase Erase, a brand new gothic thriller produced by HARLOT, will premiere at Grace Exhibition Space from April 10th-12th.

The new play, written by Zoe Nelms and directed by Keira Dig, follows a heartbroken young lesbian who forms an unexpected and all-consuming bond with an older woman after being invited to her mansion in upstate NY. Erase Erase is a spiky, queer, darkly comedic spin on the gothic novel-think Gen-Z Jane Eyre or Daphne Du Maurier's Rebecca by way of contemporary sugar baby culture.

Erase Erase is the inaugural production from HARLOT, a new theatre company developing experimental, vicious, and sparkly work from emerging playwrights. Our mission is to offer opportunities to playwrights from gender/sexuality-marginalized groups, with a focus on lesbian artists and plays. Its founding members (Keira Dig, Ellery Cordes, and Zoe Nelms) have been working together for half a decade now, and they are so excited to bring their first production to New York City!

Erase Erase stars Alice Highman, Briana Archer, Gianna Hoffman, and Lydia Sims. The production stage manager is Ellery Cordes. The show features costume design by Morgan Snow, sound design by Isabella Bustanoby, lighting design by Isaac DeMarchi, scenic design by Tait Brencher, intimacy coordination by Maeve Hogan, dramaturgy by Maddie Brigman.

Comments