Ensemble Studio Theatre Welcomes New Board Members Danielle Covington and Megan Eiss

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ensemble Studio Theatre has announced two new board members today: Danielle Covington and Megan Eiss. Covington and Eiss join a diverse group of dedicated individuals, including several notable artists in the EST community, who share a deep commitment to the arts and to the mission of the Ensemble Studio Theatre (EST). For over five decades, EST has developed thousands of new American plays and has grown into a company of over 600 actors, directors, playwrights, designers, and stage managers.

"I am pleased to have Danielle Covington and Megan Eiss, two talented and highly qualified women, joining the Ensemble Studio Theatre board,” said Board Chair Donna Ward. “They both are highly established in their respective fields, and I look forward to all of the ways they can contribute their expertise and experience to the mission and objectives of EST. This is an exciting time for them to join EST, as we have a dynamic artistic and business leadership in place setting our goals for the future. I couldn't be more excited!"

“I'm truly happy to be joining the board of the Ensemble Studio Theatre,” said new Board Member Danielle Covington. “Theater is a powerful way to bring people together, tell our stories, and inspire community. It means a lot to be part of something that creates connection and uplifts voices through the arts.”

"I fell in love with NYC because of the theater so I'm thrilled to get a chance to support such an amazing, long-standing space producing ground-breaking work,” said new Board Member Megan Eiss.

ABOUT THE NEW MEMBERS

DANIELLE COVINGTON brings more than a decade of financial expertise to the board of Ensemble Studio Theatre. With over 10 years in the banking sector, Danielle has held pivotal roles in both consumer and commercial banking—as an Account Executive, Branch Manager, and a Certified Treasury Professional—where she has driven strategic growth, optimized operational efficiency, and ensured sound financial stewardship. Her commitment to community and the arts has been recognized with Community Partners Awards from leading nonprofit organizations, underscoring her passion for service and collaboration. Born in Trinidad and Tobago and migrating to the United States in 1998, Danielle draws on a rich multicultural background to inform her perspective and leadership style. For Ensemble Studio Theatre, she leverages her financial acumen and strategic insight to strengthen governance, support sustainable growth, and champion innovative programming. Outside of her Board responsibilities, Danielle enjoys swimming, long walks, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen—activities that fuel her creativity and drive. Danielle holds a deep belief that a thriving arts community depends on sound financial foundations, and she is dedicated to helping Ensemble Studio Theatre continue its legacy of bold storytelling and artistic excellence.

MEGAN EISS is excited to share her legal and non-profit operations and development experience with Ensemble Studio Theatre. She's currently the Senior Director of People and Operations at Transportation Alternatives where she has shepherded leadership change and contributes to a more inclusive organizational culture. She graduated cum laude from New York Law School in 2005 after teaching 5th grade at PS 166 in the South Bronx with Teach for America. It was in the classroom that she developed an entrepreneurial spirit and began thinking about how business and social good connect. After practicing in family and criminal court, Megan co-founded Safe Passage Project, a legal non-profit that utilizes volunteers to help immigrant children facing deportation. Her professional passion now lies in helping organizations strategize about how to have more impact. She's proud to have used her consulting firm, Heddy Consulting, to help grass-roots organizations to improve operations and raise critical funds to support meaningful work that betters the lives and well-being of New Yorkers. When she's not working, Megan is a New York City aficionado. She loves all live performances—especially those in the development stages. She recognizes the power art has to create change and can't wait to see how Ensemble Studio Theatre and its members will spur New York City towards a brighter future.

ABOUT Ensemble Studio Theatre:

Ensemble Studio Theatre (Estefanía Fadul and Graeme Gillis, Co-Artistic Directors) is a Hell's Kitchen-based, Off-Broadway theatre focused on the development of new work and voices since its founding by Curt Dempster in 1968. For over 57 years, EST has developed thousands of new American plays and has grown into a company of over 600 actors, directors, playwrights, designers, and stage managers. EST's mission is to develop and produce original, provocative, and authentic new work. A dynamic community committed to a collaborative process, EST is dedicated to inclusion across all aspects of identity and perspective, including but not limited to race, ethnicity, gender, age, religion, sexuality, physical or mental ability, physical or mental health, and recovery, while acknowledging and working to end systemic marginalization and oppression at all levels of its organization. EST discovers and nurtures new voices and supports artists throughout their creative lives. This extraordinary support and commitment to inclusivity are essential to yield extraordinary work.