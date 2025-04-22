Encore Performances Added For SUBJECT at 3AM Theatre

On April 23 and 25, Welcome to Campfire invites the public to step inside a high-stakes clinical trial. Subject, a movement-driven psychological thriller, unfolds in a near-future NYC where Memredux Laboratories, a top-tier pharmaceutical corporation, is on the verge of developing the first-ever memory-erasing medication. As two test subjects undergo observation in real time, what begins as a drug trial unravels into an intimate reckoning with memory and loss.



Co-created and performed by Tony Bordonaro and Ingrid Kapteyn—fresh off contracts with immersive behemoths Sleep No More and the recently closed Life And Trust—Subject marks Welcome to Campfire's first live New York City production since 2023. The performances find a fitting home at 3AM Theatre, an incubator for cross-disciplinary innovation near MoMA PS1 (920 35th Ave #3N, Astoria, NY 11106).



Welcome to Campfire has tapped into a population of theater-goers who are clearly hungry for the visceral charge of intimate, live art - and especially in light of the sudden and unexpected closure of Life And Trust over the weekend - Welcome to Campfire continues to carry the torch, offering the immersive community a proverbial fire to gather round for their signature style of prophetic storytelling.



Blurring the lines between dance, theater, and immersive storytelling, Subject has been hailed as “a terrifying, magnificently executed sci-fi with humanity at its deepest core” (Bodies Never Lie). This limited-run production invites audiences to become the first public witnesses to the trial, watching as the subjects struggle to piece together their memories—and wrestle with the cost of choosing to forget.