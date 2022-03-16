Emerging Artists Theatre Presents BY YOUR SIDE A Workshop Performance On March 25 At TADA Theatre

Emerging Artists Theatre will present By Your Side written and directed by Charly Wenzel. The workshop production is part of the 2022 New Work Series. Performance takes place at TADA Theatre in Manhattan on March 25 at 7pm.

An elderly Chinese woman is immersed in a daydream in her apartment on the Lower East Side of New York City. A frantic knock on her door yanks her back into reality. It's a young Black man looking for a place to hide. Will she grant him refuge?

Inspired by a true love story, By Your Side explores the possibility for a moment of shared humanity despite the divisive world we live in.

The cast features Nancy Yao, Nya Yeanafehn, Kevin Hobaichan and Fernando Rockenbach.

The creative team includes makeup artists Leslie Gutierrez and Gabrielle Elise, sound designer/pianist Charly Zastrau and technical manager Roy Cheng.

Tickets are $20 and are available at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5387221. Performances take place at TADA Theater, 15 West 28th Street (between Broadway and 5th Avenue), 2nd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10001. Subways: N/R/1/2 to 28th Street, B/D/F/W to 34th Street.

Emerging Artists Theatre's New Works Series began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. Since its inception, numerous musicals, plays, solo-shows and dance pieces that were workshopped at the series have gone on to have full productions at the Edinburgh Fringe, NYMF, FringeNYC & Encores, Off-Broadway, as well as National and International productions. www.emergingartiststheatre.org

Charly Wenzel is a German actress, dancer, choreographer, writer, director and award winning filmmaker. She won multiple awards for her experimental films "Global Tides", "Licht", "Schein", "PAUSE" and "Faces", which were screened at film festivals worldwide.

Charly was the Artistic Director of her own company Charly Wenzel & Dancers, she was the Associate Artistic Director of Naganuma Dance and she worked as the Rehearsal Director for Bodystories: Teresa Fellion Dance.

She worked as the choreographer for several recording artists and she choreographed for a number of dance films and music videos.

Charly was a performer in the Bessie award winning production "Then She Fell" by Third Rail Projects and she most recently performed in and was the dance captain of the immersive show "Tammany Hall" at SoHo Playhouse..

"BY YOUR SIDE" marks her playwriting and directorial debut in theatre.

All audience members must bring proof of vaccination, ID and wear a mask at the theater.