Emerging Artists Theatre Now Accepting Submissions For Their Fall Spark Theatre Festival NYC

Emerging Artists Theatre (EAT) is seeking submissions for their Fall Spark Theatre Festival NYC. The festival is scheduled to run October 30th through November 19th at the 28th Street Theater (TADA Theater) in the Flatiron district.

Submissions of short plays, musicals, solo performance, dance, cabaret, sketch comedy, jazz, burlesque, monologues, storytelling, and subway musicians/acts are now being accepted. If you have an artistic discipline that isn't mentioned or is "out of the box," please feel free to submit.

Spark Theatre Festival NYC showcases polished works-in-progress. Many of the pieces that are showcased at the festival are being presented in front of an audience for the first time. Each participant is given the option of doing a talkback following their performance, where they are given the chance to ask the audience for feedback on their work.

Artists are free to showcase their work whether it's a staged reading or an off-book production. Shows run nightly Monday through Saturday at 7 pm, Friday and Saturday at 9 pm and Sundays at 2 pm, 5 pm and 7pm. Presentation slots are 60 minutes for the 7 pm slots on Friday and Saturday. If you are submitting a short piece, you will be paired with another play or dance piece to create a 60-minute show slot. Submissions must be a minimum of 5 minutes for dance pieces and monologues. Productions may not be performed 2 months prior or a month after the Spark Theatre Festival.

To submit a new work please visit https://emergingartiststheatre.org/submissions

The deadline for submissions is midnight (EST) May 31st, 2023. Participants will be notified on a rolling basis starting in mid June. There are no submission or festival fees, and participants receive a 50/50 box-office split when the audience guarantee is met. Past artists who have packed the house have made between $300 to $900 for 30 minutes to an hour presentation. All participants must be fully vaccinated. Application and submission guidelines are available at https://emergingartiststheatre.org/submissions

Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly known as the New Work Series) is a bi-annual three-week developmental series that provides artists of different disciplines the opportunity to present one night of a "work in progress" with audience feedback. Since its inception in 2006, successful FringeNYC, NYMF, Edinburgh Fringe, and Off-Broadway shows have been born out of this series. Artistic Director Paul Adams and company member Vanessa Shealy serve as curators for the series.

Emerging Artists Theatre provides:

• A 99-seat off-Broadway theater in the heart of Manhattan (please note seating may be reduced due to Covid updates)

• After the artist minimum is met, artists received 50% of the box office

• Professional/Equity stage manager and technical staff

• Piano and music stands

• Ticketing services

• Box office and house management

• A projector

• Two dressing rooms

• Curated talkback (where you decide what feedback you need)

• Safe and supportive environment

• Nice, friendly staff

• Simple set pieces available (blocks, tables, chairs, small couch/bed)

• One technical rehearsal

• Rep light plot and sound system - typically shows are limited to approx 10 sound and 10 light cues for an hour-long performance

• Large banners of the series shows in lobby

• Full color program brochures

More information and the application can be found at www.emergingartiststheatre.org