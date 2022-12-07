Einhorn Prize Reading Announced At Triad Theater, December 11

On Sunday December 11 at 2pm, there will be a presentation of the winners of the first David A. Einhorn Playwriting Prize. The event will be held at the Triad Theater, 158 W. 72nd Street. The event will run 90 minutes and include readings of the 1st and 2nd prize winners, some words about David Einhorn, and a talkback on the topics addressed by the plays.

Admission is free, but there is a two-drink minimum for in person attendees. Reservations can be made a untitledtheater.com. Those attending via livestream can do so by visiting triadnyc.live at the time of the event.



1st Prize: Human Resources, by Matthew Minnicino. Directed by Edward Einhorn. Two mid-level employees in a dystopia discuss their day, politics, poetry, and the quality of the sandwiches from Sandwich Vending Kiosk 6B dash 2 (they're pretty good!).

2nd Prize: 等一下 děng yīxià (wait a little), by Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin. Directed by Chongren Fan. Oak and Marbles know how to make things grow, but somehow they keep forgetting. In this surrealist examination of Asian American community building, three generations must figure out how to persevere and survive.

Performed by Craig Anderson, Maggie Cino, Lydia Gaston, Sara Rahman, Yvonne Roen, and Ann Marie Yoo.

The event is being held on what would have been David Einhorn's 61st birthday.

David A. Einhorn was the Co-Founder of Untitled Theater Company No. 61, and he served as board treasurer throughout the company's history. His vision helped shape the vision of the company throughout. He was also an intellectual property attorney, whose career spanned over 30 years, after graduating from Columbia Law School. He was also a Lieutenant Colonel JAG (Judge Advocate General) officer for the NY Guard. He was part of the rescue efforts after the 9/11 attacks for which he was awarded the Defense of Liberty Medal. (photo above)



Matt Minnicino is a queer jewish theatremaker, teacher, and adaptor. residencies/playgroups: Primary Stages, Project Y, Fresh Ground Pepper, Pipeline, SPACE on Ryder Farm, Great Plains Theatre Conference, The Joust, Everyday Inferno, Letter of Marque, Exquisite Corpse, Artilliers, The Flea's Writers Room, and others. awards: Arts & Letters Prize, Jeffrey Melnick New Playwright Award nominee, Helen Hayes Award nominee, O'Neill semifinalist, INKubator and Bay Area Playwrights Festival finalist. he co-founded the COVID-related theatre initiative Theatre Without Theater and teaches playwriting at Mary Baldwin University. his essays have been published by HowlRound, The Dramatist, and others. MFA: Columbia.



Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin is a writer, performer, educator, and new work advocate. Plays include Call Out Culture (2022 O'Neill NPC Finalist, 2019 Ars Nova's ANTFest), Harpers Ferry 2019 (2022 Know Theatre of Cincinnati production, 2021 Kendeda Playwriting Award finalist), Tiger Beat (2021 Bay Area Playwrights Festival, 2021 Seven Devils Conference finalist), and The Well-Tempered Clavier (2020 BAPF finalist.) Garvin is the 2022 BAPF Play Selection Advisor, the Tank's 2022 Pridefest curator, and a founding member of Undiscovered Countries, a Brooklyn-based art incubator. Kaela currently teaches playwriting at Cornish College of the Arts.



Untitled Theater Company No. 61 (UTC61) is a Theater of Ideas: scientific, political, philosophical, and above all theatrical. UTC61 has been performing independent theater in New York for over 25 years, collaborating with venues such as HERE, The New Ohio, 3LD, La MaMa, The Brick, and other downtown spaces. UTC61 has also maintained a durable partnership with the Czech Republic, originally established though the work with former President Vaclav Havel during the 2006 Havel Festival. Recent UTC61 work has been Critic's Picks in The New York Times, The Village Voice, and Time Out New York.