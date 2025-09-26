Ego Actus Theatre Company Launches WOMEN'S DRAMA Reading Series This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This fall, Ego Actus Theatre Company will present six new plays in the Women’s Drama Reading Series, running Monday nights from October 6 through November 10 at the Episcopal Actors’ Guild (East 29th St, NYC). The series is free and open to the public.

The lineup features full-length works by women playwrights including Impact by Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb, Secret Agents by Jessica Litwak, Delulu by Sarah Congress, 8.64 Seconds, Common Era by Judith Leora, The New Me by Margo Hammond, and In the Country of the Blind by Joan Kane. Ego Actus founders Joan Kane and Bruce A! Kraemer created the series in response to the lack of diversity in many theatre seasons this year, noting their disappointment that some companies programmed exclusively male playwrights.

The series begins October 6 with Impact, directed by Rosie Corr, a comedy-drama about a family confronting trauma in the midst of a Bat Mitzvah. October 13 follows with Secret Agents, directed by Joan Kane, exploring love and espionage during the AIDS crisis. On October 20, Delulu, directed by Terry Hanson, examines haunting, trauma, and survival through a darkly comic lens. October 27 features 8.64 Seconds, Common Era, directed by David E. Shane, set in a New Jersey apartment where neighbors force a couple to face uncomfortable truths. November 3 presents The New Me, directed by Cat Parker, a madcap exploration of women discovering their authentic selves. The series concludes November 10 with In the Country of the Blind, directed by Bruce A! Kraemer, adapted from H.G. Wells’ story about a sighted man’s encounter with a community that has never known vision.

All readings are free, with tickets available through TicketStripe links for each play at www.egoactus.com/plays/womens-drama.