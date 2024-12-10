Eden Theater Company Presents Off-Broadway Engagement Of BROKEN THREAD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



EDEN THEATER COMPANY has announced the Off-Broadway engagement of D-Davis' BROKEN THREAD, directed by Miles Sternfeld. A story of sisterhood, shared memories, and family responsibility,

BROKEN THREAD will play as part of THE FEMME COLLECTIVE four-week residency at The Theater at the 14th St Y (344 East 14th St, New York, NY). Performances begin Thursday, January 9, and continue through Saturday, February 1.

When a mother summons her estranged daughters for a long-awaited family portrait, three years of silence are broken, revealing a fragile moment filled with old wounds and unspoken truths. The reunion teeters between hope and tension as sibling rivalries, lingering betrayals, and the shadow of addiction resurface. At the heart of their fractured history lies the memory of their last portrait—a night of devastating loss that left their family shattered. As each sister confronts her role in the past, their journey toward reconciliation unfolds into a poignant reckoning with the weight of love, guilt, and forgiveness.

“BROKEN THREAD weaves a story of fractured bonds, difficult choices, and the haunting realization that home is as fragile as the ties that bind it,” says playwright D-Davis. “At its heart, this is a poignant tale of resilience and reconciliation, asking: When the threads of family unravel, can they ever be mended? And if so, at what cost?”

The production stars Laura Lee Botsacos as Therese, the Mother, Sydney Kamel as Camille, Jenna Krasowski as Adeline, Alyssa LaVacca as Aurora, and Ella Raymont as Zander.

The production features scenic consultation by Brandan Gonzales, costume design by Cassandra Paras, sound design by Mitchell Sulkowski, and lighting design by Willem Hinternhoff. The stage manager is Lauren McAuliffe. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

Tickets start at $25 and are available online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36649/production/1222403. Tickets are available at the theater ½ hour prior to the performance.

