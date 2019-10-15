Eco-Centric Plays Land At American Theatre Of Actors

"Footprints of the Polar Bear and Other Eco-Centric Plays" is a festival of one-act plays by acclaimed playwright, Phil Paradis that will run at the legendary American Theatre of Actors, 314 West 54th Street, Fourth Floor. The limited run will be November 13-16 and November 20-23 at 8:00 p.m. with matinees on November 17 & 24 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 and will be on sale on or before November 1. The event is co-produced by stage and film director, Laurie Rae Waugh

Distinguished playwright, Phil Paradis, has compiled a group of works parabling how we must repair this planet or prepare for the end. "Footprints of the Polar Bear and Other Eco-Centric Plays is a night of five clever plays about climate disruption. This night gallery of tales sure to make you rethink how you live your life nowadays.

Ms. Waugh adds festival producer to her resume with this grouping of plays. She contributes her directing services with the featured event of the night, the titular "Footprints of the Polar Bear." Ms. Waugh has been a theatre artist in New York since 1980. She racked up awards (including several Dalrymple Awards) for premieres of the plays, Mirrors, A Spanish Harlem Story, and Code Name Daniel to name a few. She was also nominated for an MITF Award for Outstanding Direction of Ellen And Troy And Eloise at The Midtown International Theatre Festival.

Continuing the words of warning are seasoned pros including Chris Goodrich helming "God is a Ford Man;" (Goodrich, a BFA graduate of the University of Miami, has directed at theatres including the House of Solutions on Governor's Island, NY International Fringe Festival, and Rising Sun Performance Company); "Breaking Gulf News," directed by Monica Blaze Leavitt (a 30-years veteran director/fight director, her leading credit is as fight director of the Royal Shakespeare's Broadway production of The Herbal Bed); "The Perfect Place," directed by Art Bernal (an award-winning director, Bernal is a 40-year veteran of the arts industry with awards and degrees in film and theatre); and the ominously titled "Natural Rarities Up For Bid," directed by Jessica Jennings. Ms. Jennings continues the dynasty started by her father, James, the founder of the American Theatre of Actors, one of the last remaining theaters of the original Off-Off Broadway movement of the 60s - 80s. Ms. Jennings' accolades include Festival Award winner for All About Lorrie at the Midtown International Theatre Festival, and Jean Dalrymple Award winner (Best Director) for A Midsummer Night's Dream and a Princess Grace Award nomination in 2011 for her direction of Romeo & Juliet. She is the Board President of Ripple Effect Artists, Inc. a non-profit organization that leverages the arts to address and unpack critical issues alongside with advocacy partners.

This event is funded in part by The Puffin Foundation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Phil Paradis (Playwright) served on the faculties of universities for twenty years and is best known for his full-length play with song Soldier's Christmas (about the Christmas Truce of 1914), his solo play Evening with Stephen Crane, and Love Knots: Five One-Acts. His awards include an Academy of American Poets Prize, Appalachian Poets Prize, Kentucky New Short Play Award and Cincinnati Director's Competition Grand Prize for Footprints of the Polar Bear. Phil's plays have appeared at ATA, Manhattan Rep, Producer's Club, Midtown International Festival, fringe festivals in Hollywood and Cincinnati; Louisville and San Diego; Northern Kentucky University, Cincinnati LAB Theatre, Falcon Theatre, Drama Workshop, Village Players, and elsewhere. A published playwright, poet, and fiction writer, Phil resides in Kentucky with his family and their cats. Watch for his North Country Holiday coming to ATA in 2020. www.philparadis.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You