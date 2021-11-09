EPIC Players to Present ALMOST, MAINE

EPIC Players will present Almost, Maine, a delightful romantic-comedy by John Cariani about hope, love and connection. Set in a remote, mythical town, this midwinter night's dream is sure to captivate audiences as they follow residents of Almost, who find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and often hilarious ways.

The show will take place at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theater at A.R.T./NY and run from Wednesday, December 1st through Sunday, December 12th, with a talk back immediately following the preview performance on December 1st.

"EPIC is excited to bring to life Almost, Maine, a show about something we are all seeking, especially as theatres reopen after pandemic shutdowns - true connections," said Travis Burbee, Director of Almost, Maine.

EPIC Players-which stands for empower, perform, include, and create-is a Brooklyn-based nonprofit theatre company founded five years ago to provide opportunities for performers with developmental disabilities to represent themselves on stage and screen. EPIC seeks to use the performing arts as a vehicle to empower artists with developmental disabilities and pioneer increased inclusion in the arts.

"EPIC is a place where neurodivergent and developmental disabled artists can be clearly seen and heard" said Aubrie Therrien, Executive Artistic Director at EPIC Players.

EPIC serves as the producer of Almost, Maine, Burbee is director, and Will Ketter is assistant director. The cast features EPIC Players' members: Jesùs Chevez, Nada Smith, Henry Houghton, Natalie Kaiser, Benjamin Rosloff, Ellie Sondock, Whitney Blythe, Carla Hayes, Gianluca Cirafici, Gerard Riley, Samantha Elisofon, Dante Jayce, and Zachary Lichterman

Tickets start at $25 for general admission. VIP Reserved seating is $55 and includes a special gift. The Opening Night performance on Thursday, December 2nd is a fundraiser and all tickets are $65, and include a cocktail reception prior to and after the performance. Tickets can be purchased at the on-site box office, which will be open for one hour prior to each performance, however online reservations are highly encouraged as ticket availability is limited. For more information and group sales inquiries please email: info@epicplayersnyc.org

All audience members are required to show proof of vaccination to attend the in-person performance and must wear a mask at all times.

EPIC is an inclusive theater company and welcomes all theater patrons to enjoy our productions. In order to make our shows more accessible to individuals with disabilities and members of the neurodiverse community and their families, we offer the following accommodations, services and policies:

ADA Seating: Wheelchair and companion seating is reserved for the exclusive use of patrons with disabilities and their guests who require the features of the seat. The accessible seat locations offer wheelchair accommodation for guests who need to remain in their wheelchairs or who would like to transfer, have no steps for guests with mobility disabilities, and are easy to access from the theater entrance.

CART Services will be provided onsite for patrons who request this service. There will be two scheduled ASL performances, to be announced.

Sensory guides, noise canceling headphones, quiet zones, and touch tours provided for any patron who would benefit from these services.

A relaxed atmosphere will be adopted at all performances to allow patrons with developmental disabilities to talk and vocalize as they wish, as well as leave and re-enter the seating area as needed.

For more information on the A.R.T./New York Theatres including directions and accessibility information, please visit www.art-newyork.org/your-visit.

This production of Almost, Maine is made possible in part with the support of The Howard Gillman Foundation, The New York State Council on the Arts, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, A.R.T./New York, The Andrew Mellon Foundation, The Annabelle Foundation, and The Hoffman Charitable Trust.