ELECTRIC'S WEST SIDE STORY (ON THE LOWER EAST SIDE) to Begin Performances at Theater for the New City in October

Seven-time Emmy award winner William Electric Black is presenting a one-man show inspired by the famous musical.

"Electric's West Side Story (On The Lower East Side)" is the well-known playwright, director and performer's take on the famous play, its place in history, role today and issues it presents.

An entertaining, innovative and immersive tour de force, Electric's production presents his view of the classic show and story in which audience members can become part of the performance.

Starring Ian Ellis James. Featuring Electronic Drums & Sound Design by Jim Mussen, Lighting Design by Alex Bartenieff. Set Design by Lytza Colon, Set Coordinator at Mark Marcante, Costumes/Props at Susan Hemley, Puppet Consultancy by Loco7, and Stage Management by Marissa Johnson.

Playing October 14 - 24 at Theater For The New City. For more information call 212-254-1109 ( or visit https://theaterforthenewcity.net/shows/electrics-west-side-story-on-the-lower-east-side/.